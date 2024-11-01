The Golden Gays Kick Off Tour This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Golden Gays will embark on their 8th consecutive holiday tour beginning this month. The tour kicks off at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman in Pitman, New Jersey on Wednesday, November 27th at 7 PM.

With their signature wit, timeless humor, and a healthy dose of camp, The Golden Gays invite fans, both old and new, to come together for a holiday extravaganza like no other! Expect laughter, love, and enough holiday sparkle to make even the Grinch grin.

Event Details:

When: Wednesday, November 27th - Sunday December 22nd

Where: New Jersey, Ohio. Missouri, Texas, Arizona & California

