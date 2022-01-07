The Firehouse Theatre Postpones VIOLET Performances

Due to the current virus surge in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and out of an abundance of caution regarding the public health concerns for our artists and audiences, The Firehouse Theatre announces the postponement of its upcoming production of Violet.

While no staff or company members have tested positive, the peak number of cases are predicted to occur during its originally scheduled dates of February 3-20, 2022. Therefore, Violet has been rescheduled with new performance dates of September 8-25, 2022.



The Box Office will be contacting all current ticket holders over the next two weeks to reschedule them to a new date. Patrons with questions can email the ticket office at office@thefirehousetheatre.com.