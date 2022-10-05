The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Will Host an Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert This Month

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will host an Aretha Franklin tribute concert October 14-16, 2022, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:30 pm. Broadway star Capathia Jenkins and three-time GRAMMY® nominee Ryan Shaw will perform all the best Aretha Franklin hits. Led by GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor John McLaughlin Williams, this glittering tribute to the Queen of Soul includes iconic favorites from Respect and Think to A Natural Woman, Chain of Fools, Amazing Grace and more.

Aretha: A Tribute

Meyerson Symphony Center

October 14-16, 2022

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm; Sunday at 2:30 pm

Tickets start at: $32

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201137®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dallassymphony.org%2Fproductions%2Faretha-a-tribute%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Broadway star Capathia Jenkins and three-time GRAMMY® nominee Ryan Shaw will light up the Meyerson with all the best Aretha Franklin hits. Led by GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor John McLaughlin Williams, this high-energy, glittering tribute to the Queen of Soul includes iconic favorites from Respect and Think to A Natural Woman, Chain of Fools, Amazing Grace and many more.