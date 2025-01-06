Texas Ballet Theater Joamanuel Velázquez To Retire From The Stage In Spring 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Texas Ballet Theater soloist and longtime company dancer Joamanuel Velázquez will give his final performance in May 2025. Velázquez first joined TBT in 2007.

A native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Velázquez began his training with Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico. He later attended the Virginia School of the Arts on full scholarship before arriving at TBT. He has since enjoyed performing in Ben Stevenson's Don Quixote, Dracula, and Swan Lake. He also danced as Pinocchio in Will Tuckett's Pinocchio when the ballet made its U.S. premier with TBT in 2018. Velázquez is married to fellow TBT company member Nicole Von Enck, and they have two children.

"As I think about the past 18 years I have been at Texas Ballet Theater, I am so thankful for all the experiences, memories, and relationships," Velázquez said. "As bittersweet as it is to leave my TBT family, it is equally as exciting to start a new chapter. I will be going into photography full time (a passion I've had for many years) as well as enjoying fatherhood and having the flexibility to spend more time with my family."

Velázquez will perform this spring in mixed repertoire International Woman and the classical ballet Giselle. Tickets are available for purchase online or through the TBT Box Office at 877-828-9200.

"Joamanuel has made an indelible impact on our company during his time with TBT," said Tim O'Keefe, TBT Artistic Director. "Over the years, I've had the pleasure of watching him grow as a dancer. His beautiful jumps, impressive athleticism, and ability to connect with audiences in a wide range of roles will be sorely missed. I look forward to seeing where his artistic passions take him next."

