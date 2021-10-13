THE DANIELLE GEORGIOU DANCE GROUP PRESENTS THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW: AGAIN! AGAIN! at Theatre Three

The Bippy Bobby Boo Show: Again! Again! is the 3rd annual production of the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group's swanky, ghost extravaganza! And this year, it's happening outside in front of a live audience at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre in Dallas, October 21-30, 2021. The ghosts have been quarantined in prop boxes, and they're finally escaping to bring you the songs, jokes, dances, jokes, and also the jokes that you love! Bringing back the haunting characters you've enjoyed in the past, and introducing a few new ones, Bippy Bobby and the ghastly theatre ghouls will have a hearty helping of haunt just for you! "We are very excited to return to live theatre and to be able to produce this show for an in-person audience with our friends at Theatre Three and Shakespeare Dallas," says Artistic Director Danielle Georgiou. "This outdoor venue provides a safe and socially-distanced way to experience our wild, musical comedy!" DGDG's production of The Bippy Bobby Boo Show: Again! Again! will be running in tandem with Theatre Three's Little Shop of Horrors. Tickets for all performances are available at the Theatre Three Box Office (214-871-3300 • http://www.theatre3dallas.com/ ). General admission tickets will be $20 each. DGDG encourages patrons to wear a mask, bring a picnic to enjoy, and a chair or blanket to sit on. This show is outdoors and seating is on grass - DGDG also recommends bug spray. THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW: AGAIN! AGAIN! (10/21/2021-10/30/2021) Book & Lyrics by Danielle Georgiou and Justin Locklear Music by Justin Locklear, Danny Anchondo, Cory Kosel, and Trey Pendergrass Directed and Choreographed by Danielle Georgiou Musical Direction by Justin Locklear Performed at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre 1500 Tenison Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75223 SHOW DATES AND TIMES:

Thursday, October 21 at 10:15pm

Friday, October 22 at 10:15pm Saturday, October 23 at 10:15pm Thursday, October 28 at 10:15pm Friday, October 29 at 10:15pm Saturday, October 30 at 10:15pm

CAST

Bippy Bobby: Justin Locklear

Nick: Nick Leos

Ordinary Bill: William Acker

Lilith Jr.: Colby Calhoun

Babette: Monet Lerner

Ariella Thompson: Becki McDonald

Benito Camelo: Omar Padilla

Charla-Ten: Marti Etheridge-Schweitzer

The Boo-lettes Dancers:

Baby: Elaina Alspach

Adeline: Alondra Puentes Gallegos

Periwinkle Dinkleman: Kelli J. Howard

Pinky Pickles: Sarah Mendez

Luna: Marlo Mysliwiec

The Boo Band:

Boo: Danny Anchondo

Eek: Cory Kosel

ooOoo: Trey Pendergrass

For more information about the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group, please visit https://www.dgdgdancegroup.com/.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.

Biographies of DGDG and the creative team can be found below.

Company and Creative Team Biographies

The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group (DGDG) is an ensemble-based, collaborative dance theatre group that works within the ideas of contemporary dance and physical theatre. DGDG explores the experimental and avant-garde nature of dance and theatre in their creations of original dance musicals and dance plays. The artists of DGDG constantly strive to transform themselves, either in image or skill. They work to create pieces that question what dance is and can be while pushing the boundaries of theatre. DGDG's second feature-length theatrical film will be KERA's Frame of Mind in October 2021. The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group was selected as Best Dance Troupe by the Dallas Observer for 2020,2017 and 2015, and Best Dance Company for 2016 by the readers of D Magazine. As Artistic Director Danielle Georgiou says, "Technique is your foundation-not your identity."

Danielle Georgiou, Ph.D., is a first-generation Cypriot-American director, choreographer, and performer based in Dallas, TX. Her stage and video work deal with puzzles found in gender and cultural identity-vulnerability, deformity, and beauty. Her work has been performed and exhibited nationally in Texas, New York, California, Florida, and internationally in Scotland and Germany. In 2011, she created the performance project, the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group. With DGDG, Georgiou has produced and directed a series of collaborative, devised dance theatre productions and dance musicals. She is particularly interested in the interplay of performative elements and collaborative, devising techniques with a distinct effort toward eliciting a response from an audience. What has come forward is what she has labeled "dialogic dance theatre," work that encompasses methods that invite the audience to participate through interactive elements, immersive environments, and the use of social media to participate in post-show conversations. She encourages the performers and the audience to engage in a conversation while dancing, and that resulting dialogue becomes the environment. In addition to being the Artistic Director of the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group, she was recently named the Associate Artistic Director of Undermain Theatre. She is a collaborator with Very Good Dance Theatre and is a Movement Coach and Intimacy Choreographer for numerous theatre companies in Dallas-Fort Worth. She has been the artist in residence with the Dallas Public Library system, Richland College, and CentralTrak-The UT Dallas Artist Residency Program. She has written for The Dallas Morning News, The Dallas Observer, Dance/USA, and Art&Seek. She is also a Professor of Dance, Humanities, and Visual Arts at Dallas College-Eastfield campus.

Justin Locklear is an actor, director, and playwright based in Dallas, TX. He is currently the Artist-In-Residence at The Ochre House Theatre, an experimental theatre producing only new works, including a bilingual Flamenco show. As a part of that residency-in addition to writing and acting-Justin designs puppets and is the Musical Director. He is also the Producer and Conceptual Artist of the award-winning contemporary dance theatre company, the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group. His first screenplay, Solider Plant, will screen at the 2021 Austin Film Festival. In 2014, he was voted Best Actor in the Dallas Observer's Best of Dallas Readers' Choice Awards, in 2012, he was selected as one of the "13 people to watch in 2013" by FD Luxe, Dallas Culture Map's "5 Best Actors in Dallas," and in 2011, he received the DFW Theater Critics Forum Emerging Artist Award. Justin has trained in clown at the Manitoulin Conservatory for Creation and Performance and has performed puppetry at the Prague Quadrennial. He holds a Bachelors in Fine Arts from Baylor University.

Photo Credit to Justin Locklear.