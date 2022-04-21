SIX, TOOTSIE & More Announced for 2022/23 Broadway at the Center Series

The AT&T Performing Arts Center announced the 2022/2023 series of Broadway at the Center, featuring LEGALLY BLONDE, 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, ANASTASIA, AND FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This series' lineup is a stellar selection of Broadway hits. It represents 35 Tony Award nominations, two Grammy Award nomination and one Outer Critics Circle Award winner for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

Subscriptions are available now.

"This series' lineup includes audience favorites, as well as some of the hot new shows out there," said Debbie Storey, president and CEO of AT&T Performing Arts Center. "We are thrilled to showcase Broadway at the Center in the Winspear Opera House, the best stage for Broadway in North Texas."

In addition to the Center's series, this is the fourth year of the groundbreaking partnership between Broadway Dallas (formerly Dallas Summer Musicals) and the AT&T Performing Arts Center that will be presented at the Winspear Opera House. Each year, Broadway Dallas will present up to four weeks of Broadway in the beautiful Winspear Opera House on the Center's campus in the Dallas Arts District, this year being SIX and Tootsie. Our Broadway at the Center series subscribers are among the first to enjoy the benefits of this exciting collaboration between these two beloved Dallas institutions.

In addition to this series' shows, all guests at the Center will now be able to enjoy a new enhanced food experience with our new partner G Texas. Pre-show buffet meal options on the Skyline Terrace in the Winspear Opera House, will be available for purchase, including 1 meal, 1 dessert, and 1 non-alcoholic beverage per person.

Broadway at the Center subscribers enjoy free ticket replacement, discounted pre-paid parking rates and the Center's inter-show ticket exchange, which provides the flexibility to exchange tickets for one show to another in the series (limit one exchange per series).

Members of the Center enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits making this Broadway experience better than ever before. Member benefits include priority access to the best available seats, access to the PNC Members Lounge for complimentary beverages at each performance and access to the Platinum Circle orchestra seating for Platinum Circle members. Membership donations not only help the nonprofit Center bring the very best in performing arts to North Texas, but also support the Center's community and education programs, including Community Partners which provides free tickets to those who would otherwise not have access. To join with a membership donation, visit attpac.org/support or call Membership Services at 214-978-2888.

Four-show subscription packages range from $99 to $573. Subscriptions may be purchased by phone at 214-880-0202, or online at www.attpac.org/broadway. Box Office phone is open 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and before performances - closed Saturdays and Sundays.

For groups of 10 or more please call 214-978-2879.

More information is available at www.attpac.org/broadway.

BROADWAY AT THE CENTER

2022/2023 SERIES

LEGALLY BLONDE

Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde - The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde - The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer.

Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde - The Musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

Tumble outta' bed and stumble to Dolly Parton's Rip-Roaring musical comedy!

The smash-hit musical of 9 TO 5 features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of three co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

ANASTASIA

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You'll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

SIX

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

TOOTSIE

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).