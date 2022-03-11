SISTER ACT Opens Tonight at Theatre Arlington

Theatre Arlington re-opens with a heavenly production for 49th season Sister Act joyfully welcomes patrons back to live theater in downtown Arlington, March 11, 2022:

HALLELUJAH! The time has come on the corner of West and Main Streets in Arlington for Theatre Arlington to re-open their doors after a $3.5 million renovation.

The production takes enter stage for this glorious occasion is Sister Act, an energetic musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film. The stage version includes everyone's favorite disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier who witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in a place no one will think to look - a convent. Despite being at odds with the rigid lifestyle and an even more rigid Mother Superior, she uses her God-given singing and dancing talents to breathe new life into the church and community, all while unexpectedly rediscovering her own voice. This sparkling tribute to the power of friendship and sisterhood has music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater and book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner.

Theatre Arlington's production of Sister Act, directed by Executive Producer Steven D. Morris, marks the first full-size production in two years and continues the theater's journey of becoming an Equity house under their Actors' Equity Association's Small Professional Theater Contract. Despite pandemic hurdles and obstacles, the theater embarked on the largest renovation in its history last spring, thanks to a jumpstart with a $2 million grant from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation. Beginning March 25th, patrons will experience Sister Act from the comfort of their beautiful, roomier new seats in the middle of a fresh, modern space with state-of-the-art lights and sound. "Sister Act is a perfect production to open our wonderful new space," states Morris. "The show is so much fun and its theme of creating a family for yourself is what we do with our Theatre Arlington family."

Sister Act also includes music direction by Elaine Davidson and choreography by Nicole Jamie Carrano. The production stars Myiesha J. Duff as Deloris Van Cartier and Debbie Brown as Mother Superior, courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. The sisterhood shines with Ken'Ja Brown as Sister Mary Lazarus, Payton Hartwick as Sister Mary Patrick, Tara Park as Sister Mary Robert, Caitlin Martelle as Sister Mary Martin of Tours and Cathy Pritchett as Sister Mary Theresa. The cast also includes Natassia Dominique as Michelle, Jayden Russell as Tina, Aaron LeDay as Eddie, Michael Green as Monsignor O'Hara, Dwight Taylor as Curtis, Landry Beckley as T.J., Alex Koch as Joey, Alfredo Tamayo as Pablo and Tim Crabb as Ernie. Rounding out the cast are Kevin Davis Jr., Becca Brown, Darin Martin, Olivia Cartwright, Mattie Lillian Davis and Joshua Nerio.

The Sister Act band, led by Elaine Davidson, rocks the rafters and features Brent Dacus on the drums and Rex Bozarth on bass.

Equity Stage Manager, Maria Leon Hickox, heads up the production team which includes Rebecca Rickey (Assistant Stage Manager), Garrett Caelan Weir (Assistant Director), Bryan Stevenson (Set and Lighting Designer), Ryan Simón (Sound Designer), Karen Potter (Costume Designer), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Angie Glover (Scenic Artist).

Sister Act will open on Friday, March 25th, and is sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Craig Lidell, Charlie Blauvelt and Jack Webb. A post-show reception for the audience sponsored by Simply Divune will immediately follow the show and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.

Performances on March 27th and April 10th will be vaccine mandatory performances. To see these performances, you must show proof of being fully vaccinated upon entering the building. (Pfizer and Moderna 2 doses, Johnson & Johnson 1 dose)

On April 9th, guests can receive a $5 discount on tickets with discount code PRIDE. (Not applicable on previously purchased tickets)

As of February 2022, face coverings are required. You may remove to eat or drink in the lobby. Out of respect for the performer, musicians, venue staff and fellow audience members, please keep your mask on while seated for the performance.