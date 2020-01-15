SECOND SAMUEL playwright to visit Theatre Wesleyan; post-show talkback to be held on Feb. 21

Pamela Parker, the playwright of Second Samuel, will be visiting Texas to attend performances of Theatre Wesleyan's production. Ms. Parker will be attending performances during the second weekend of the show, Thurs. February 20 through Saturday, February 22.

A public post-show talkback will be held following the performance on Friday, February 21. All audience members who purchased tickets for that evening will be invited to ask questions and discuss their thoughts with Ms. Parker.

"[Second Samuel] was written thirty years ago and is fresh and new to the audiences of today," Parker said in a statement. "For twenty-five years it was a sweet, funny, hysterical and touching play; it was a sentimental journey."

The relevance of the play in today's time has played a huge part in the show's resurgence in theatres and schools across the country. "About five years ago [the play] got a second wind, perhaps because of the climate of our world today. It has become relevant and speaks to a whole new generation. Those things about it that are so meaningful today were just funny, or just part of the world, of Second Samuel."

Parker is thrilled at the prospect of future productions, including her visit to Theatre Wesleyan. "These kids have taught me more about Second Samuel than I realized. I didn't know it was anything but a funny little show."

The production will be directed by Joe Allen Brown. Brown is a professor of theatre and communications and additionally serves as assistant dean of freshmen.

Performances will be held at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) and will begin on Thursday, February 13.

Tickets are now available at the Theatre Wesleyan website (www.txwes.edu/theatre). For more information regarding group ticket sales at a discounted rate, please contact the Box Office at 817-531-4211 or via email at theatre@txwes.edu.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, February 13 at 7:30pm - Opening Night

Friday, February 14 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 15 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 16 at 2:00pm - Matinee

Thursday, February 20 at 7:30pm

Friday, February 21 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 22 at 7:30pm - Closing Performance

About Second Samuel

It was a simpler time in the late 1940s, especially in South Georgia and specifically in a sleepy little town called Second Samuel. What had been called the Great Depression was quickly fading into memory. The war had been won, the election was now over, and "Give 'em Hell Harry" was still president. It had been an exciting time for sure, but the folks in Second Samuel were ready for things to settle down and get back to normal. Except-this was the summer Miss Gertrude passed away, and deep dark secrets were about to be revealed. Nobody could have imagined how the death of one sweet little old lady would turn the entire town upside down, leaving everybody in Second Samuel wondering if anything would ever be normal again!

The cast includes Texas Wesleyan University students, many with previous onstage and backstage theatre experience in the DFW area, all pursuing a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre. The cast includes six upperclassmen and five current freshmen: Darin Michael Martin (B Flat), Logan Underhill (Frisky), Kristian Thomas (U.S.), Brian Johnson (Mansel), Douglas Fournier (Mr. Mozel), Leia Murray (Omaha), Hope Allison (Jimmy Deeanne), Nicole Davis (Ruby), Robyn Bradley (Marcela), Jonathan Burt (Doc), and Nathan Tobey (June).

The creative team, also consisting of Texas Wesleyan University students and faculty, includes Joe Allen Brown (director and scenic design). Sabrina Alegria (stage manager), Reagan Fraze (asst. scenic design), Ryan Simón (sound design), Hope Allison (asst. costume design), Malik Offor (costume design), Jeanne Everton (dialect coach), Tristen Brown (asst. dialect coach/asst. sound design), Lauren Garza (graphic design), and Joseph Laws (dramaturg).

The Texas Wesleyan Student Theatrical Experience Fund (STEF), a partnership with Texas Wesleyan University's Student Government Association and Theatre Wesleyan, since 2016, allows TXWES students to be able to see Theatre Wesleyan productions at no cost. Service organizations for the performing arts, including the Theatre Development Fund (since 1968), which inspired STEF, have allowed and enabled attendance of unique theatrical experiences for everyone, including students, at discounted rates.

