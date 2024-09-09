Rover Dramawerks Announces 25th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rover Dramawerks has announced their 25th Anniversary Season, with all performances to take place at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.

Rover opens the season with the most lamentable, epic, comic, romantic tragic comedy The Shakespeare Conspiracy by Andrew Shepherd, directed by Carol M. Rice, running January 9-25; followed by The Hat Box, a new comedy by Eric Coble, directed by Charlotte Taylor, running March 6-22. Then One Day Only 31, Rover's signature play festival in which seven short plays go from concept to curtain in just one day, will be April 12; followed by our popular 10-Minute Comedies, featuring the winners of Rover's upcoming 10-minute comedy contest, running June 5-21.

Then running July 31 – August 16 is the return of one of our most popular and beloved shows from years past: the mystery/comedy Murder at the Orient Burlesque by Carol M. Rice., directed by Eddy Herring. The thriller Double Cut by Alfred Schaugnessy, directed by Sara Jones will follow, running September 11-27; and rounding out the season is a new farce, The Dingdong, or Take Me, I'm Yours!, by Mark Shanahan, adapted from Le Dindon by Georges Feydeau, directed by Penny Elaine, running November 6-22.

Performances for all shows are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm and Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 pm. The first Thursday of each run is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices are $25.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $20.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors.

Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscription packages, which include the five mainstage shows and 10-Minute Comedies, are also available for $100.00. (One Day Only 31 is not included in season ticket packages.)

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.

