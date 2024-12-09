Robert Earl Keen Returns To Bass Hall This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performing Arts Fort Worth has announced that Fort Worth favorite Robert Earl Keen will return to Bass Hall Friday, March 7.

After returning to the Hall for the first time since 2019 in January of this year, Robert Earl Keen brings his singer-songwriter style back again as a special addition to the 2024-2025 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10am.

A renowned singer-songwriter from Houston, Texas, Robert Earl Keen has built a prolific career over three decades with a focus on writing and performing his own songs. His ambition to create great music and share it onstage has led to 21 albums and countless live performances, earning him recognition as a living legend and pioneer in the Americana music genre. Keen's influence extends beyond his music, as he was instrumental in popularizing Americana style and continues to support fellow artists through his Americana Podcast. Raised on classic rock and Willie Nelson, Keen's early passion for music evolved into a successful career, highlighted by accolades such as the Texas A&M Distinguished Alumni Award and induction into the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Hall of Fame. Despite his success, Keen remains true to his roots, avoiding mainstream country trends and staying committed to his authentic, storytelling style. With a dedicated fan base and a reputation as a dynamic live performer, Robert Earl Keen's journey continues to inspire audiences across the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome REK back to the Bass Hall stage once again in 2025,” said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. “After a successful return to our great Hall in January, we knew we just had to bring him back if he hit the road again. We look forward to welcoming him back to Fort Worth this spring.”

Tickets start at $66 and may be purchased online at www.basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9am – 5pm and Saturday 10am – 4pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups. Additional show information is available at www.basshall.com/rek and www.robertearlkeen.com.

