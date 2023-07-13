Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Shakespeare Dallas

Shakespeare Dallas Does The Bard - In Platform Heels

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon Photo 2 Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month Photo 3 NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month
Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas Photo 4 Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas

Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Shakespeare Dallas

For those who would endure the Texas heat, Shakespeare Dallas spins brings to life one of theater’s much-beloved comedies – and in platform heels.

Likely written in 1598 or 1599, Director Jenni Stewart pulls forward Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing by nearly 400 years, setting the bard’s work in the 1970s. The show opens on the square of Messina, set with a two-story tower and decked with retro sconces. There, the cast spins the classic story with a dash of disco.

Taking center stage (and stealing the show) are Beatrice (Nicole Berastequi) and Benedick (Marcus Stimac). Not only do the actors capably deliver witty banter, their tones, inflections and gestures help demystify Shakespeare’s often-complicated stanzas. With a shake of the hips, Berastequi brings to life Beatrice’s sarcastic, flirty and loyal nature. And with a variety of voices and expressions, Stimac fools the audience into believing Benedick’s (ill-fated) commitment to bachelorhood. Together, they trade barbs and spin romance, including a bell-bottomed, bedazzled masquerade party not to be missed.

Beatrice and Benedick

They’re joined by an outstanding and talented cast, including Leonato, governor of Messina (Shawn Gann), the troublemaking Don John (Adrian Godinez), the loyal and beautiful Hero (Thi Li), the princely Don Pedro (Tommy Stuart) and the wooing Claudio (Caleb De La Torre).

Of course, what would any Shakespearean cast be without a spirited ensemble – particularly one that leads the crowd in a chorus of “hey nonny nonny” (from Sign No More Ladies by David Snell)? The loyal Balthasar (Emiliano Pliego) adds humor, laughs and a few catchy choruses.

Together, they bring the hustle and the heat (literally) to what’s sure to be a summer favorite.

Much Ado About Nothing by Shakespeare Dallas at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, 1500 Tennison Parkway, Dallas, TX 75223. June 7-July 16. NEXT UP: King Lear, September 14-October 15. For tickets or more information, Click Here or email info@shakespearedallas.org.

Photo credit: Linda Blase




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Experience the Magic of Manual Cinema: FRANKENSTEIN at the Eisemann Center in September Photo
Experience the Magic of Manual Cinema: FRANKENSTEIN at the Eisemann Center in September

Join in for an unforgettable night as Manual Cinema brings Mary Shelley's classic tale to life in a mesmerizing performance of Frankenstein at the Eisemann Center.

2
Artisan Center Theater to Present Roald Dahls WILLY WONKA JR. This Summer Photo
Artisan Center Theater to Present Roald Dahl's WILLY WONKA JR. This Summer

Get ready for a deliciously delightful musical adventure with Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. at Artisan Center Theater!

3
AT&T Performing Arts Center Reveals the 2023/2024 Season of The Elevator Project Photo
AT&T Performing Arts Center Reveals the 2023/2024 Season of The Elevator Project

The nonprofit, AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced the 2023/2024 season of The Elevator Project. The diverse season features theatre, dance, visual arts, music, and multi-media. 

4
Lyric Stage to Present CINDERELLA in August Photo
Lyric Stage to Present CINDERELLA in August

Lyric Stage will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Broadway Version) August 24-27, 2023 at the Majestic Theatre.

From This Author - Korri Romero

Korri Romero is a long-time writer and editor with more than a decade of experience in journalism. She earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Texas at Austin before going on to work wit... (read more about this author)

Review: TARZAN at Lyric StageReview: TARZAN at Lyric Stage

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Flea In Her Ear
Allen Contemporary Theatre (6/30-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Odysseus and Penelope
Addison Theatre Center (7/21-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Count of Monte Cristo
Plaza Theatre Company (7/14-8/05)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play that Goes Wrong
Lubbock Community Theatre (9/01-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pay-What-You-Can Theatre Workshops
Farr Best Theater (11/13-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Year in Egypt By Camika Spencer
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (8/10-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dear Edwina JR.
Artisan Center Theater (10/20-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr.
Artisan Children's Theater (7/21-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, School Edition
Farr Best Theatre (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippin
NTPA Repertory Theatre (7/28-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You