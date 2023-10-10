Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at NTPA Repertory Theater

It’s never easy to remake a masterpiece – especially a “live action” version, if recent debate in the film industry is any indication.

And taking on a Mel Brooks classic certainly isn’t without risk. For decades, his work has toed the line between clever and crass, leaving audiences with painfully awkward side eyes and awkwardly painful side stitches.

Without a doubt, director Ashlee Elizabeth Bashore’s rendition of “Young Frankenstein,” as presented by the North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) Repertory Theater, leaves its viewers feeling the latter.

Last weekend wasn’t my first visit to NTPA’s Plano facility (the group has various troupes and stages across the Metroplex). More than once I’ve sat in the Rodenbaugh Theater to support friends and fellow thespians. My latest trip reminded me of the importance of those friends and bonds – for it was certainly Dr. Frankenstein’s companions who stole the show from the start.

In the film version of the show, the legendary Marty Feldman leaves huge shoes to fill for any actor stepping into the role of Igor. Troy Murray, in his debut with NTPA, more than ably takes on the hump – that is, the task. From his introduction (is that Eye-Gor or Ee-gor?) to a toe-tapping “Transylvania Mania,” all the way to his sacrifice for Dr. Frankenstein (well, he tried, anyway), you can’t help but chuckle, laugh and then roar at Murray’s performance.

And it’s hard not to neigh – that is, snicker – at Andrea Fernandez Tom’s performance of Frau Blücher. Donning the housekeeper’s signature mole, Fernandez Tom’s outstanding vocals tell us more (and maybe too much) about her late boyfriend, Victor Frankenstein. She’s joined by Rebecca Litsey, an Inga of many talents, from yodeling to tap dancing to administering sedatives.

That’s not to say Dr. Frankenstein himself doesn’t bring his own life to the show. From his first lesson on the brain, Shawn Lane throws the switch, bringing an electric performance to one of Gene Wilder’s most well-known roles. Lane is rarely off the stage – both in this show and performances across North Texas – consistently regaling us with solid vocals, entertaining dances and exasperated quips (weekend in Rio?!).

They’re joined by a talented ensemble, who act as wolves, mad scientists, medical students and excitable Transylvanian townspeople. The group’s footwork is particularly notable as they spin, tap and jump through the vision of choreographers Sam Howard and Allison Larrea. Sure, you may have seen Frankenstein and his monster put on the Ritz. But have you seen a dozen dancers flip the doctor front head to foot?

It’s a stunt – and a show – not to be missed.

Young Frankenstein runs through October 15 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre in the Willow Bend Center of the Arts. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the theater, as well as through the link below.

Photos courtesy NTPA.