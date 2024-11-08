Photos: A TUNA CHRISTMAS At Casa Mañana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casa Mañana continues its 24-25 Broadway season with the seasonal play A Tuna Christmas, See photos from the production.

The Greater Tuna sequel follows the inhabitants of Tuna, Texas – all 22 of whom are played by a cast of just two actors. A Tuna Christmas was written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard in 1989. A Tuna Christmas runs November 9-17. Tickets are on sale now.

In A Tuna Christmas, Tuna’s delightfully eccentric characters attempt to cope with seasonal traumas, like a disaster-prone little theatre production of A Christmas Carol and a yard decorating contest that’s being sabotaged by a mysterious Christmas phantom. This show is suitable for most audiences.

A Tuna Christmas stars David Coffee and Jonathan Beck Reed. BJ Cleveland is the Director and understudy.

A Tuna Christmas ticket prices start at $49 and can be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Photo Credit: Adriana Barker

