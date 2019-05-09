Photo Flash: XANADU at MainStage Irving Las Colinas

Break out those leg warmers and roller skates, because Xanadu is ready to roll into town. The hit-musical-based-on-the-flop-film is an electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep audiences in stitches while the original legendary, chart-topping tunes lift them out of their seats.

Xanadu is produced by MainStage Irving-Las Colinas and runs May 10 through May 25 in the Dupree Theatre at Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving TX). Tickets are on sale at www.IrvingTheatre.org.

Xanadu's Muses

Danny Vanegas, Samantha Padilla, Haley White, Austin Ray Beck, Briana Berk, Jayden Russell and Laurel Collins

Haley White and Dakota Davis

Samantha Padilla and Laurel Collins

Doug Fowler

Xanadu is the glittering Tony Award-nominated musical adventure that follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California. Set in the awesome '80s, Kira is on a quest to inspire Sonny, a struggling artist, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - a ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it's 1980!) This musical adventure is all about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you and rolls along to the original hit score ("Magic," "I'm Alive," "Suddenly") composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Xanadu is hilarity on wheels for adults, children and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired.



The cast of Xanadu is led by Haley White as Kira/Clio, with Dakota Davis as Sonny Malone, Doug Fowler as Danny Maguire/Zeus, Laurel Collins as Calliope/Aphrodite, Samantha Padilla as Melpomene/Medusa, Austin Ray Beck as Thalia/Young Danny/Cyclops, Briana Berk as Euterpe/Thetis, Jayden Russell as Erato/Hera, and Danny A. Vanegas as Terpsichore/Hermes.



Lon Barrera directs, with Kristin Spires as musical director, Kelly McCain as choreographer, and Hannah Paige Hackley as stage manager. Rounding out the team is Kyle Harris (Lighting Design), Mark Howard (Sound Design), Tory Padden (Costume Design), Gabrielle Grafrath (Specialty Item Design), and Wendy Searcy Woode (Scenic Design).



Xanadu takes the stage from May 10 through May 25, with performances on Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 7:30PM, Sundays at 2:30PM, and a single Thursday performance on May 23 at 7:30PM.





