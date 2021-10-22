POTTED POTTER Comes To The Coppell Arts Center

HARRY POTTER FANS, REJOICE!

THE WIZARDING WORLD OF

HARRY POTTER IS COMING TO COPPELL

On November 12 & 13, the Coppell Arts Center presents

"Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience"



COPPELL, TX - Prepare to be transported to the wizarding world of Harry Potter when the fantastically funny live show Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience arrives in Coppell this November for three performances only: Friday, November 12 (8 PM) and Saturday, November 13 (2 PM, 8 PM). Performances will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $29 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.



Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into seventy hilarious minutes and features all your favorite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic! Written by former BBC Television hosts Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show won the prestigious 2012 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment & Family Show; playing to sold-out houses worldwide.



Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner began working together in 2005 and quickly became known as the comedy double act "Dan and Jeff". These two British actors and writers are renowned across the globe for their "Potted" stage shows (Potted Potter, Potted Pirates, and Potted Panto), receiving both audience and critical acclaim, having sell-out seasons in both London's West End and New York, and completing several successful international tours. As individual artists, Clarkson has written King Kong (a comedy), and his latest creation The Crown Dual - a comic parody of the Netflix series 'The Crown' - opened in 2019 to rave reviews. Turner has performed in all the "Potted" shows and appeared on British TV on shows such as: Blue Peter, Richard & Judy, The Slammer, and Big Brother's Little Brother. The duo is best known in the UK for being the in-house presenters in the CBBC Office on BBC from 2008-2010.



Whether you camped outside a bookstore for three days awaiting the release of the Deathly Hallows or you don't know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, the comedy, magic and mayhem of Potted Potter makes for an entertaining and hilarious visit to the theatre. The fast-paced show, which has made audiences aged six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed) roar with laughter all over the world, is perfect for the entire family.