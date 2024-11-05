ON THE TOWN to be Presented at The University of Texas at Arlington

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The University of Texas at Arlington Department of Theatre Arts and Dance will present On the Town, the classic musical comedy that follows the adventures of three American sailors on a 24-hour shore leave in New York City during World War II, leading to a whirlwind of romance, comedy, and dance as they explore the city's iconic landmarks. Based on an idea by Jerome Robbins, the production examines the interplay between expectation and reality. The show's depiction of the fleeting nature of youth and love, together with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, makes for a heartwarming theatrical experience. The show runs for six performances in UTA's Mainstage Theatre from November 6-9 at 7:30 pm, with matinee performances on November 9 and 10 at 2pm.

First produced on Broadway in 1944 and on film in 1949, this musical has enjoyed a number of revivals since its original debut. Directed and co-choreographed by J. Austin Eyer, music directed by Vicky Nooe, co-choreographed by Sarah Fagan, and designed by UTA Faculty, Staff, and Students, On the Town is a fully produced mainstage musical featuring a cast of talented Theatre Arts and Dance students.

1944 New York City and its people are the backdrop for On the Town. Although the musical represents different types of New Yorkers, UTA's production showcases women in the workforce. Women held a third of all manufacturing jobs during WWII, and over 86,000 women served in the Navy as WAVES. Eyer says, "Our production of On the Town is the same script you may have seen onstage before. However, the casting or representation of characters is meant to reflect the people of New York City and the students in our department."

Landon Blanton, a senior BFA musical theatre major playing the role of Chip, says, "I think what makes this production so exciting is the breaking of expectations that's being done. This rehearsal process has taught me how to open my eyes to new possibilities." The Department of Theatre Arts and Dance is thrilled to help undergraduate students engage with a musical comedy written almost a century ago as a part of a balanced education as theatre artists. Eyer says, "Even though On the Town is considered a traditional musical comedy, our department purposefully brings complex discussions and interactions to historical texts to examine how their themes can resonate with students here on campus." On the Town falls between two very contemporary musicals presented by the Department, Head Over Heels from Spring 2024, and the upcoming production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 which is set for Spring 2025.

