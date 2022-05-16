Nine-Year-Old Texas Ballet Theater Student Takes Center Stage In A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Texas Ballet Theater's A Midsummer Night's Dream, the whimsical Shakespearean tale of enchanted lovers opens in Fort Worth May 20-22. The production marks the final performance for prima ballerina Carolyn Judson who recently announced her retirement after nearly 20 years with TBT. She is paired with Ian Johnson, a 9-year-old TBT student cast in a supporting role as the Changeling.

Johnson has danced with TBT since late 2020 and his instructors say they were impressed by his determination and tenacity. Misha Berestnev, Jr., another 9-year-old TBT dance student is Johnson's understudy and will perform during the Saturday matinee.

The Changeling is a demanding role that features the much younger dancer engaging with the principal dancers throughout the production, which is TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson's first new, full-length ballet in 22 years.

"There is great excitement, hope and anticipation at every premiere and seeing a child make his professional debut is the embodiment of that. We are fortunate to work with such talented and committed dancers and to see the passion Ian and Misha bring to the stage is impressive and heartwarming at the same time." - Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., TBT Artistic Director

Patrons are invited to experience the magic for themselves in A Midsummer's Night Dream, May 20 - 22 in Fort Worth. Tickets are available for purchase online, https://texasballettheater.org/performance/midsummer-2021/ or at the Box Office, 877-828-9200.

Founded in 1961, Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) is a non-profit, fully professional ballet company whose mission is to create, present and tour world-class ballet, from classical to cutting-edge, and promote its appreciation, accessibility and technical mastery among students, pre-professionals and audiences of all ages. TBT is the only arts organization to serve as a resident company in two venues - AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. To support TBT or for more information about the upcoming season, visit www.texasballettheater.org.