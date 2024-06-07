NEWSIES Comes to Granbury Theatre Company This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Granbury Theatre Company will continue its Broadway on the Brazos season with the stage musical “Newsies” on June 7-July 7, 2024, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Music Theatre International, “Newsies” is set in turn-of-the century New York City and is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Leading the cast are Nick McGeoy, Elizabeth Miller, Alvaro Aguilar, Ethan Hyatt, William Nuttall, Tanner Stanfield and Jonah Hardt.

Other cast members are Preston Andrews, Braydon Bagdasarian, Bob Beck, Colton Bosang, Braedon Carlton, Gavin Clark, Makenna Clark, Kaitlyn Coggin, Jonathan Cook, Anthony DeLaGarza, Landon Denman, Paul Estes, Jake Hamilton, Hannah Horton, Jess Jennings, Tyler Krumm, Mark Midkiff, Cameron Moore, Braylen Nelson, Addie Ratcliffe, Jackson Scheer, Micky Shearon, Sophia Valadez and Emmie Vaughn

The musical is under the direction of Jay Lewis assisted by Jennifer Nickell. Caitlan Leblo is leading music, while Eden Barrus is the choreography. Additional choreography is led by Hardt for fights and Jorilyn Tasker for intimacy scenes. Designers for the production are: Hardt, set; Rodney Hudson, props; Colton Lively, hair and makeup; Eme Looney, costumes; Joseph Pilgrim, sound; Whitney Shearon, lights. Shearon is also the stage manager assisted by Sarah Pruetz

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org. Tickets are $35 for the floor and $30 for the balcony. Discounts are available for seniors aged 65 and older, active duty military service members, veterans, children, and students. Online and box office processing fees apply.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.