Mark Nizer to Bring Juggling And Comedy Show To Coppell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The comedy antics and expertly crafted juggling feats of Mark Nizer are coming to the Coppell Arts Center on Saturday, August 24 at 2 PM and 7 PM. Nizer combines original comedy, world class juggling, movement, music and technology that promises a spellbinding evening. Whether juggling laser beams at 1000 RMPs, or five ping pong balls being thrown 20 feet in the air using only his mouth; or even juggling a burning propane tank, a running electric carving knife and a 16-pound bowling ball, you'll discover that Mark Nizer is truly "the juggler your mother warned you about." Or if she didn't, she should have.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

Mark Nizer is one of the greatest entertainment comedians and jugglers performing today. His wild exploits have landed him on MTV, HBO's Just for Laughs, Arsenio Hall, Bob Hope and Other Young Comedians, Comic Strip Live and LA Law. He has opened for Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Hope, George Burns, John Byner, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Johnny Mathis, Ray Charles, and Barry Manilow. The late Bob Hope said, "He just keeps getting better and I didn't think that was possible." Nizer has taken his one-man show to a variety of venues around the world, including The Improv, The Comedy Store, Walt Disney World, the Kennedy Center, and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Entertainment Magazine states, "Without a doubt the hottest juggler on the entertainment market, Mark Nizer is simply incredible."

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.