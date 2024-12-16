MOMIX: ALICE Announced At The Eisemann Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will present MOMIX: ALICE on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8:00 PM in the Hill Performance Hall.

Known globally for their unparalleled creativity and physical artistry, MOMIX delivers a fantastical journey inspired by Alice in Wonderland through the visionary direction of Moses Pendleton.

MOMIX, an internationally renowned company of dancer-illusionists, is celebrated for blending the boundaries of dance, theater, and visual spectacle. Their latest production, ALICE, invites audiences to fly down the rabbit hole for a surreal exploration of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale. Through imaginative choreography, mesmerizing props, and the extraordinary agility of the MOMIX dancers, ALICE offers a dreamlike adventure that redefines storytelling on stage.

Moses Pendleton shares, “I don’t intend to retell the whole Alice story but to use it as a taking-off point for invention. The more I delve into Lewis Carroll’s world, the curiouser and curiouser I become, much like Alice herself.”

The artistry of MOMIX has captivated audiences worldwide, with performances gracing stages across 55 countries and appearances in acclaimed productions, including PBS’s Dance in America series and Robert Altman’s The Company. Their work has also been featured in iconic commercial campaigns for Hanes and Target, as well as groundbreaking collaborations like the Emmy-winning Pictures at an Exhibition with the Montreal Symphony.

Tickets start at $45 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

