MINECRAFT EXPERIENCE: VILLAGER RESCUE Announces Dallas Extension Until January 20

The world premiere of Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, Minecraft's first-ever, real-life, in-person immersive quest, spawned in October in the Dallas area to rave reviews and multiple sellouts, thrilling longtime Minecrafters, new-comers of all ages, and families alike. Now, fans who have always wanted to be “inside” the Minecraft game in real life will have more opportunities to do so with the experience slated to continue in the Dallas area (Plano) through the holidays until January 20, 2025. After Dallas, Minecraft Experience will continue touring to additional cities around the world in 2025 (to be announced).

Minecraft Experience Dallas will operate extended holiday hours during the Christmas and New Years school holiday period. Visit the Minecraft Experience website (link) or the Fever ticketing website (link) to see the full holiday schedule and purchase tickets.

Single ticket prices for Dallas start at $32, and friends and family multipack tickets start at $28 per person.

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games of all time at over 300 million copies sold, with players from around the world adventuring and creating together in their Minecraft worlds. Now, that Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue will spawn in cities around the world, they can take part in an epic rescue mission and story-based experience where iconic places and characters from the game are brought to life before their eyes.

At Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, attendees begin their one-hour journey through the 20,000 square-foot space by entering the forest, where they will learn the ropes, give tips to other players, or just bask in the blocky nature. They'll move through multiple Minecraft biomes while building structures and interacting with iconic mobs. Using dozens of projectors and hundreds of speakers, the exhibit surrounds guests with multiple elements and sounds of the game. To further immerse participants in the experience, each guest uses an Orb of Interaction with haptic feedback and lighting, that engages and interacts with the world around them. The journey concludes at the Minecraft Experience Trading Post where they can acquire crafty mementos from the adventure. Each Dallas attendee will also receive a unique code via email with instructions to claim a commemorative, half-zombie, half-villager cape that can be used to customize their in-game character in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

No prior knowledge of Minecraft is required to enjoy Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue. New players, creators, and longtime Minecrafters will experience the game in an entirely new and unforgettable way.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue is located at 2712 N Central Expressway in Plano, just North of I-635 adjacent to DART's Parker Road station.

About Minecraft

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time with millions of players in every country and territory around the world, including Antarctica and the Vatican City. At its core, Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. The Minecraft franchise continues to reach new players through ongoing game updates, games like Minecraft Education, Minecraft Legends, and Minecraft Dungeons, a diverse line of consumer products, a growing library of in-game Marketplace content, books, and an upcoming major motion picture, A Minecraft Movie.

