MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to Casa Mañana in September

Casa Mañana will open its 2024-25 Broadway Season with Million Dollar Quartet, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical based on the true story of the famed jam session that brought together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Million Dollar Quartet runs September 7-15 and tickets are on sale now.

Million Dollar Quartet tells the story of how rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest stars crossed paths at the start of their legendary careers. See that fateful December night in Memphis come to life with an irresistible tale of personal and professional drama. Travel back to 1956 and the early days of rock ‘n’ roll, with smash-hit performances including “Hound Dog,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “I Walk the Line” and more. This show is suitable for most audiences.

Million Dollar Quartet stars Matt Cusack as Johnny Cash, Taylor Isaac Gray as Jerry Lee Lewis, Armando Gutierrez as Carl Perkins and John Rochette as Elvis Presley. Additional cast includes Emmie Kivell as Dyanne, Bart Shatto as Sam Phillips, Jon Rossi as Fluke, Benjamin Taylor Brown as Jay Perkins and Travis Murad Leland as Understudy. Cast members in Million Dollar Quartet play their own instruments to bring these electrifying hits to life.

Parker Esse is director and choreographer. His previous work at Casa Mañana includes Buddy Holly, Newsies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Jersey Boys. After performing on Broadway in the Tony-winning Fosse, Esse collaborated on multiple Broadway/Regional productions as associate director/choreographer, creating Tony and Drama Desk-nominated productions including Finian’s Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities and Follies. Esse’s recent work includes Light in the Piazza (City Center Encores!), West Side Story(The Muny), Fiddler on the Roof (Paper Mill Playhouse/The Muny), and Beautiful (Maine State & Fulton Theatre).

Taylor Isaac Gray (Jerry Lee Lewis) is music director. This production will be marks Gray’s 12th time playing Jerry Lee Lewis. "This show changed my life, in every way imaginable,” Gray said. “I've been a part of the MDQ family for 9 years and it never gets dull. The energy you get when you're playing these songs with everyone onstage is electric.” Gray's other Million Dollar Quartet appearances include GEVA Theatre Center and Northern Stage. Other credits include Sun Records Live! - The Concert (Theatre Raleigh) and the national tour of A Night with Janis Joplin.

Matt Cusack (Johnny Cash) is an actor, musician, composer, arranger, music director/supervisor and music/audio producer. His Broadway credits include One Man, Two Guvnorsand Bandstand. Off-Broadway, he was a part of Roundabout Theatre’s revival of The Robber Bridegroom. Select credits include John Doyle’s Sweeney Todd, Million Dollar Quartet, The Buddy Holly Story and Ring of Fire. He is also cofounder of the band New Ohio with which he writes and tours.

Armando Gutierrez’s (Carl Perkins) New York City-based credits include The Gospel According to Heather starring Katey Sagal and the Grateful Dead musical Red Roses Green Gold. Of Million Dollar Quartet, Gutierrez said: “This is a brilliant celebration of the music of the late 50s. I love getting to pay homage to a few of the many artists that made these recordings so timeless!” Gutierrez was last seen in the world premiere of Run, Bambi, Run.

John Rochette’s (Elvis Presley) credits include Jersey Boys on Broadway, Blue Man Group, Little Shop (Dentist) and Spamalot (Lancelot); he can also be seen in TV’s Blacklist, Rescue Me, All My Children and Guiding Light.

Additional creative staff include J Branson as scenic designer, Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Million Dollar Quartet ticket prices start at $49 and can be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, September 6 at 7pm (Student & Educator Preview), Saturday, September 7 at 2pm and 8pm, Sunday, September 8 at 2pm, Tuesday, September 10 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, September 11 at 7:30pm, Thursday, September 12 at 7:30pm, Friday, September 13 at 8pm, Saturday, September 14 at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, September 15 at 2pm.

