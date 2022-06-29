Lyric Stage Announces 2022-2023 Season

Lyric Stage has announced its 29th Season, TWENTY-NINE & FEELIN' FINE: Celebrating with a Season of Pop/Rock Composers! The 2022/2023 Season marks Lyric Stage's 5th Season at the historic Majestic Theatre, located in downtown Dallas, and features five musicals by some of the most popular, award-winning, and cult-classic pop/rock composers Broadway has to offer, including Elton John, Phil Collins, ABBA, The Electric Light Orchestra ("ELO"), and Richard O'Brien.

"When looking at our 2022/2023 season, we knew we wanted to celebrate our 29th year by featuring titles that would be fun, exciting, and perhaps a bit unexpected," says Deaton. "Though the theme of the season expands our repertoire to include all well-known pop/rock composers, we remain committed to great, powerful storytelling and beautiful music, all performed by our talented, diverse, local artists."

MAMMA MIA!

AUGUST 24-28, 2022 | Majestic Theatre | Rated PG-13

Lyric Stage opens its 29th Season, and celebrates the end of summer, with the international hit MAMMA MIA! A jukebox musical based on the hit songs of the Swedish pop/rock group, ABBA, MAMMA MIA! tells the story of Sophie, a young woman in search of her birth father on the eve of her wedding. Though this sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise, Sophie's quest to discover the identity of her father brings chaos, love, laughter - plus a little singing & dancing - to the island, as well as the unexpected, but ultimately joyous, 20 year reunion of three men from her mother's past.

With Music & Lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, and some songs with Stig Anderson, all of ABBA fame, MAMMA MIA! has a Book by Catherine Johnson and was Originally Conceived by Judy Cramer. Since debuting in 1999, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide, and ran on Broadway for 14 years, becoming the 9th longest-running show in Broadway history. The show includes such hits as "Super Trouper," "Lay All Your Love on Me," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," "Voulez-Vous," "SOS," and "Mamma Mia". In 2008, the musical was adapted into the hit film of the same name, starring Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, and Meryl Streep as her mother, Donna.

MAMMA MIA! will be directed by Lyric Stage Executive Artistic Director Christopher J. Deaton, and choreographed by Lyric Stage's Season 29 Resident Choreographer, Kelly McCain. The orchestra will be led by Season 29 Resident Music Director, Vonda K. Bowling, and Resident Music Supervisor Bruce Greer will serve as the production's Music Supervisor. Lighting Design will be by Season 29 Resident Lighting Designer Scott Guenther, with Sound Design & Engineering by Season 29 Resident Sound Designer Jorge Guerra, and Costume Design & Coordination by Season 29 Resident Costume Designer Megan A. Liles. Additional Creatives, Personnel, and Casting to be announced.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

OCTOBER 26-30, 2022 | Majestic Theatre | Rated R

Come celebrate Halloween by dressing up and doing the "Time Warp" in the aisles of the Majestic Theatre with the cult classic, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. This rock concert-style show is a ridiculously wonderful tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 30's through the 60's, and tells the story of the newly engaged Brad & Janet, who get caught in a storm and find themselves seeking shelter at the eerie mansion of mad scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker, a creepy butler, and a Frankenstein-style muscle man named Rocky.

With Music, Lyrics, and Book by Richard O'Brien, the original London production of The Rocky Horror Show premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in 1973, where it won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical, and ran for a total of 2,960 performances. In 1975, The Rocky Horror Show opened on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre, and was adapted into the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, both of which starred Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, famed rocker Meatloaf as Eddie, and O'Brien as Riff Raff. The film version would go on to become the longest-running release in film history, and, beyond its cult status, The Rocky Horror Show has become widely hailed as a celebration of differences, where all are able to gather and coexist. Production Personnel & Casting To Be Announced.

ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE'S AIDA

FEBRUARY 15-19, 2023 | Majestic Theatre | Rated PG

Lyric Stage celebrates Black History Month with Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony Award-Winning AIDA. Based on the Verdi opera of the same name, this epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, chronicles the story of an enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, who finds her heart entangled with Radames, an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh's daughter, Amneris. As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people, but her and Radames' love for one another become a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between their warring nations, heralding a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity.

With Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Tim Rice, and Book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls, and David Henry Hwang, AIDA was originally produced by Walt Disney Theatrical and premiered on Broadway on March 23, 2000, where it ran for 1,852 performances.

The Broadway production was nominated for five Tony Awards and won four , including Best Original Score, and was also named by TIME as one of the top ten theatre productions of the year. The original Broadway cast recording also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, and one song from the show - "Written in the Stars" as recorded by Elton John and LeAnn Rimes - reached No. 2 in the Billboard US Adult Contemporary music chart. Production Personnel & Casting To Be Announced.

TARZAN

MAY 17-21, 2023 | Majestic Theatre | Rated G

Adapted from the 1999 Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name, TARZAN follows the journey from 'boy to man' of an infant who is raised by gorillas in the jungles of West Africa. Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan's life is mostly monkey business, until a human expedition treks into his tribe's territory and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time, including Jane, a young English naturalist. As Tarzan develops feelings for Jane, he discovers that his animal upbringing clashes with his human instincts, causing him to struggle with not only his love for Jane but how to protect his family.

Based on Edgar Rice Burrough's 1912 novel, Tarzan of the Apes, and adapted from Disney's epic animated feature, TARZAN has heart-pumping music & lyrics by rock legend Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang. The musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on May 10, 2006, and features all of the beloved songs from the 1999 TARZAN movie, including the Academy Award-winning "You'll Be in My Heart," plus an additional nine songs all written by Phil Collins for the Broadway musical. With a title and music recognized all over the, TARZAN is sure to be a hit with the entire family. Production Personnel & Casting To Be Announced.

XANADU

JUNE 14-18, 2023 | Majestic Theatre | Rated PG

Based on the 1980 Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, XANADU follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980. On her quest to inspire struggling artist Sonny Malone to achieve THE greatest artistic creation of all time (the first roller disco...hey, it's 1980!), Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny and her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. Though chaos, hilarity, and roller skating abound, Kira and Sonny ultimately learn to follow their dreams and hearts, despite the limitations set upon them by others, including the all-mighty Zeus!

With Music & Lyrics from the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne (Co-Founder of the rock band Electric Light Orchestra) & John Farrar (acclaimed Producer and Song-Writer for Olivia Newton-John), and a Book by Douglas Carter Beane - based on the screenplay by Richard Danus & Marc Rubel - XANADU opened on Broadway at the Helen Hayes Theatre on July 10, 2007. The Broadway production won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, and was nominated by the Tony Awards for both Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. Beane also won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical. XANADU is endless fun on wheels for adults, children, and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired, or is looking to to have a bonafide 80s blast! Production Personnel & Casting To Be Announced.

Tickets will be available at TicketDFW.com or by calling 214-871-5000. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.