Lightwire Theater to Bring THE UGLY DUCKLING to the Eisemann Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lightwire Theater will bring the timeless tale of The Ugly Duckling to the Eisemann Center on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Combining innovation, imagination, and stunning visuals, this one-of-a-kind performance promises a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

Lightwire Theater reimagines Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved story through a dynamic blend of puppetry, dance, and technology. Lined with electroluminescent wire, the performers bring dazzling creatures to life in complete darkness, telling this classic tale in an entirely new and brilliant light. Set to a soundtrack that bridges classical music and contemporary pop, The Ugly Duckling takes audiences on a heartwarming journey of transformation, self-discovery, and acceptance.

Lightwire Theater’s signature artistry has garnered international recognition, including a semi-finalist spot on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and the title of TruTV’s Fake Off champions. The creative vision of Lightwire co-creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp, who met while performing on Broadway in Movin’ Out, led to the development of this extraordinary form of storytelling. Inspired by their shared love of art, technology, and theater, they, along with their wives Eleanor and Whitney, crafted a world of neon creatures using electroluminescent wire.

Don’t miss this spectacular presentation of The Ugly Duckling – an unforgettable family-friendly event that blends creativity, light, and wonder.

Comments