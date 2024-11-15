LeAnn Rimes Comes to Coppell Arts Center in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Coppell Arts Center has announced that LeAnn Rimes is coming to Coppell for one night only on Friday, January 24 at 8 PM.

An international multi-platinum-selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter, LeAnn Rimes has sold over 48 million units globally and amassed numerous awards during her career.

At 14, LeAnn Rimes won "Best New Artist" making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win "Artist of the Year" at the Billboard Music Awards. Since then, she has sold more than 48 million units globally, won 2 Grammy Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; 2 World Music Awards; 3 Academy of Country Music Awards; 2 Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. In 2022, LeAnn was presented with the prestigious ASCAP Golden Note Award, which is an award presented to genre-spanning songwriters, composers and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones.

She performed songs from the project on national shows including LIVE With Kelly and Ryan and TODAY. In April of the same year, LeAnn headlined an episode of the iconic music series CMT Crossroads entitled LeAnn Rimes & Friends alongside Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Brandy Clark, who helped commemorate Rimes' career and recognize the path she blazed forward for women in all genres.

LeAnn also served as the inspiration judge on the discovery+ competition series, Meet Your Makers Showdown, alongside Chrissy Metz and Mark Montano in November 2021 and won season four of FOX's The Masked Singer, with Entertainment Weekly stating that she delivered "the most beautiful performance in the history of The Masked Singer."

Passionate about using her voice to help heal the world, LeAnn was honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign for her over 20 years of support of equal rights, the 2019 HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy, and 2009 ACM Humanitarian Award, among other recognitions. She continues to channel her voice in new ways, releasing CHANT: The Human & The Holy (EverLe Records / Thirty Tigers) in 2020, which spent 5 weeks at #1 on iTunes New Age Chart, as well as her iHeartRadio mental health and wholeness podcast, Wholly Human, that brings her lifestyle blog, Soul of EverLe, to life. Wholly Human, which currently has three seasons, previously reached #2 on iTunes Health & Fitness Chart, placed in the Top 35 overall for podcasts worldwide and was named as one of the 15 best mental health podcasts that educate and empower listeners by Good Housekeeping.

Tickets are $125 and $150 and will go on sale Friday, November 15. Tickets can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

