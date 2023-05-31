LOBBY HERO Comes to Rover Dramawerks in June

Rover Dramawerks continues their 23rd Season with the drama Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running June 8-24 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Jeff (played by Sinan Beskok) is a young security guard trying to get his life together after being thrown out of the navy. But he is drawn into a local murder investigation involving his supervisor (Emmanuel Turner), a tightly wound young man called upon to bear witness against his troubled brother, and an overzealous rookie cop (Savannah Lloyd) who finds she must stand up to her unscrupulous, seasoned partner (Nolan Spinks). Truth becomes elusive and justice proves costly.

Rover Artistic Director Carol M. Rice serves as director and set designer, with Maddy Maslow as stage manager. Costume design is by Nat Coe, sound design is by Robbi Homan, and lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, June 8 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for Lobby Hero are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. A First Friday reception with the cast and production team will be held after the performance on Friday, June 9. Tickets may be ordered online at Click Here.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at Click Here or call 972-849-0358.