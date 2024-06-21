FAIR PARK FOURTH Returns For This Fourth of July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrate the Fourth of July at Fair Park Fourth on Thursday, July 4, starting at 4:30 p.m. Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will offer a diverse range of family-friendly entertainment and experiences, including games, food vendors, photo opportunities, live music from the 395th Army Reserve Band, and a spectacular fireworks display. Attractions will be centered around Leonhardt Lagoon, the Court of Honor in front of the Hall of State, and inside the Automobile Building. Due to construction, Carona Plaza and the Cotton Bowl Stadium will be closed to the public.

Once again, the event is proudly presented by Regions Bank, demonstrating its ongoing commitment through a multi-year community partnership with Fair Park. This collaboration aims to foster an abundance of free community and family gatherings.

“Fair Park Fourth is an incredible celebration of both our nation – and our community,” said Tyrus Sanders, Commercial Banking leader and market executive for Regions Bank in Dallas. “Regions Bank is incredibly proud to support this free event, encouraging people and families across Dallas to gather together and create lasting memories while celebrating our nation’s freedom and the continued investments that make Fair Park a world-class place for neighbors to come together.”

Fair Park Fourth invites guests to immerse themselves in a day filled with fun, cultural experiences, and patriotic traditions. You can explore local vendors and exhibitors, bounce around on inflatables, slide down giant slides, and tackle obstacle courses. The event also features lawn games, face painters, balloon animal makers, an outdoor gaming trailer, and a kid’s express train.

At 7:00 p.m., the 395th Army Reserve Band will perform live on the stage in front of the Hall of State. Plus, the DJ School will keep the energy high by playing fan favorites on music stages spread throughout the park. With so much to do, there’s something for everyone.

This year, the cooling station moves to the Automobile Building, where you can escape the heat. Inside the 84,000-square-foot air-conditioned space, you’ll find games, concessions, movies, photo opportunities, and special activities from sponsors. It’s a great place to relax and enjoy some indoor fun.

At around 9:40 p.m., we will cap off the celebration with a spectacular fireworks show. You can watch from all around Fair Park, including the Leonhardt Lagoon or the Esplanade.

Advance parking is on sale now at www.fairparkdallas.com/fp4parking. Guests can save time and money by purchasing their parking now.

FAIR PARK CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS AND ATTRACTIONS

In addition to enjoying the Fair Park Fourth festivities, guests can arrive early to explore one of the cultural institutions and attractions that call Fair Park home.

The Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.), where they will host outdoor games and activities ontheir front lawn that are included when purchasing admission to the Children’s Aquarium. Also, they will be giving out free Firecracker popsicles with paid admission. Adult tickets are priced at $13.95 for adults and $9.95 for children ages 3 to 12, while children ages two (2) and below are free.

The Texas Discovery Gardens will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They are running a special buy-one-get-one-free admission for July 4 only. Admission tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and older, and $6 for children ages 3-12 – children two (2) and under are free. They will have a bounce house, games, water activities, crafts, complimentary ice cream, and more! Visit www.txdg.org for more information.

The African American Museum Dallas will be open with free admission from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Guests can experience several exhibitions, including “Central Track: Crossroads of Deep Ellum” and “Seeing A World Blind Lemon Never Saw”, both of which have been extended through the end of the summer. Visit www.aamdallas.org for more information.

For more information on Fair Park Fourth festivities, including information on our cultural institutions and attractions, visit www.FairParkDallas.com and follow Fair Park Dallas on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.