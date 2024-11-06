Drowning Pool Unveil 'The XMAS in Texas Tour' Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drowning Pool has announced The XMAS in Texas Tour with special guests Reddstar and Cody Jasper. The four-date tour will kick off on December 11th in Corpus Christi, TX at Brewsters Street, with stops in Austin, Lubbock, and Dallas. Drowning Pool will be conducting on-site VIP packages. The VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance HERE.

Tour Dates:

December 11- Brewsters Street, Corpus Christi, TX

December 12- Come and Take it Live, Austin, TX

December 13- Jakes Backroom, Lubbock, TX

December 14- Trees, Dallas, TX

Their latest single, "REVOLUTION (The Final Amen)," recently dropped through SBG Records, is already generating a wave of excitement among fans and promising to be a defining track in their evolving legacy.

Drowning Pool, a name etched in the score of modern rock history, roars back into the spotlight with thunderous energy and uncompromising power. The band’s unmistakable sound, synonymous with raw energy and unapologetic attitude, returns to captivate audiences once again.

Known for their iconic anthem “Bodies,” Drowning Pool needs no introduction. This breakout single propelled them to international recognition, leaving an indelible mark on the nu metal landscape. The song’s relentless energy and defiant spirit resonated with a generation, becoming an anthem for moshers, metalheads, and fans of electrifying live performances.

Ryan McCombs played a pivotal role in the band’s evolution, joining their ranks in the aftermath of the tragic loss of beloved frontman Dave Williams. His powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence breathed new life into Drowning Pool, solidifying their status as metal titans. Songs like “37 Stitches,” “Feel Like I Do,” and “Turn So Cold” catapulted them to new heights, earning them a place among the genre’s heavyweights.

Yet, Drowning Pool’s story is not just about music; it’s a testament to enduring friendships and a shared passion for their craft. Ryan’s return to the band in 2023 marks a reunion of kindred spirits, a return to the roots of their musical journey. As he succinctly puts it, “Just being back in the same room together after so many years… was a quick reminder as to why I considered them to be my best friends in the business back in the day.”

Their path has not been without its challenges. “Bodies” faced misinterpretations and controversy, with its lyrics taken out of context. Nevertheless, their music has persisted, embraced by the very culture that birthed it. “Bodies” remains an enduring anthem, not just for Drowning Pool but for metal culture as a whole. Its legacy lives on, inspiring new generations of fans. Guitarist C.J. Pierce captures the essence of their dedication: “I’d play ‘Bodies’ five times a night if people really wanted it that bad!” The song’s timeless appeal transcends generations, resonating with both the seasoned and the fresh-faced.

Drowning Pool’s return is a testament to the enduring power of their music, a reminder that their unapologetic spirit continues to strike chords with audiences worldwide. The band experienced a triumphant resurgence in 2023 and with new music on the horizon, a 2024/25 calendar proving that the demand for the band isn’t about to slow down. Drowning Pool has a white knuckle grip on their present and future with no plans to slow down.

