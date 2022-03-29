Dog Days Fashion Show & Adoption Event Comes to Coppell Arts Center

This spring, the Coppell Arts Center, in partnership with the Coppell Arts Center Foundation and Camp Bow Wow, is rolling out the red carpet for every VIP: Very Important Pup! The 2nd Annual Dog Days Fashion Show and Adoption Event will take place on Saturday, April 9 at 9 AM. Attendees can register their dog to compete in the fashion show at 10 AM or find their next best friend with the help of an on-site animal adoption agency!

This pup-tacular day of fun will also include professional family photos, local pet-related vendors, and more. The event will take place under the Cherie and Jim Walker Performance Pavilion outside on the Grove at the Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Attendance is free, but fashion show participants must complete a registration form at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org.

Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the Coppell Arts Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue for the newly developed retail and residential district. The Center is home to five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell.

Featuring six versatile venues, the 30,000 square-foot facility offers a diverse mix of performances, productions, and events. The 442-seat main hall hosts concerts and touring productions, the 196-seat Black Box Theater creates opportunities to experience intimate theatrical productions, and the 2,000 square-foot multi-purpose reception hall provides a space for Coppell's citizens to gather for art exhibitions and nightlife events. The Cherie and Jim Walker Pavilion at the Grove Performance Plaza offers an outdoor community space for special events with views of Old Town Coppell.

The Center is part of the City of Coppell's 30-year-plan to provide citizens with world-class entertainment and nightlife. It was built and designed by Corgan Architects in conjunction with Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, visit www.coppellartscenter.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.