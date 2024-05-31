OpenStage Will Host Summer Outdoor Production of Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OpenStage Theatre & Company will bring William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" to the beautiful Park at Columbine Health Systems this summer. Directed by Debbie Swann, this outdoor production runs from June 8 to July 13, 2024 and all performances begin at 7pm.

In a rambunctious story of hidden identities and misplaced love, the witty, resourceful, and inventive Viola (Trisha Gillin) turns tragedy and loss into a life-changing experience for herself and everyone she touches. Shipwrecked in a strange new land, this charming woman proves to be equally charming disguised as a man as she manages to throw the collective romantic life of the island into further disarray. In a place where everyone is in love with someone, but no one is in love with the someone who loves them back, Viola may just be the soul to set them right. Full of humor and hijinks, “Twelfth Night” showcases a whirlwind of unbridled passion and embraces the insanity of love.

“Twelfth Night” is set to take place outside in the Park at Columbine Health Systems, located at Centre Ave and Worthington Circle. Audiences are encouraged to walk-in, bike-in, or drive in and pack a picnic or enjoy dinner from the featured nightly food trucks. This season’s food trucks include Cosmic Dogz, Angry Hippie, Walrus Ice Cream, Bedrock BBQ, The Goodness, Wild Brats, Fat Tomato, Backyard Bird Co, Rollin’ Stone, Brazi Eats, Charlotte’s Little Kitchen, and Momo’s.

“Twelfth Night” plays from June 8 through July 13. All performances start at 7pm. Visit openstage12night.com for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance (June 6) and pay-what-you-can performance (June 13).

Tickets for “Twelfth Night” range $12–$34 and are available online at www.openstage12night.com or by calling The Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 12 pm–6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

