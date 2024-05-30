Plano Symphony Orchestra Announces New Assistant Conductor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Héctor Guzmán, Music Director and Gregory Patterson, Executive Director of the Plano Symphony Orchestra have announced the appointment of new Assistant Conductor Simón Gollo. Mr. Gollo replaces the departing PSO Assistant Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg who has accepted a similar position with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra after serving two years.

Recognized as a versatile and charismatic musician, enjoying a thriving international career spanning chamber music, teaching, solo performances, and conducting, Simón Gollo was recently appointed as Professor of Violin at the University of North Texas. He will share his time between UNT and the Plano Symphony Orchestra in the upcoming season.

PSO Music Director and Maestro Héctor Guzmán states, “The PSO continues its legacy of musical excellence in naming Simón Gollo as our new Tammy and Charles Miller Assistant Conductor. Mr. Gollo is the recently appointed professor of violin and chamber music at the prestigious University of North Texas. Simón brings to the PSO, not only a vast experience as a performer, educator and conductor, but also a passion for excellence that will enhance every aspect of our ever-growing musical program. We look forward to a bright and exciting future!”

"I am honored and thrilled to join the Plano Symphony Orchestra,” commented Gollo. “I look forward to bringing my passion for music to this wonderful orchestra and organization, continuing our mission of delivering excellence and education to our community. I could not have asked for a better opportunity upon arriving in Texas. Being a violin professor at UNT and assistant conductor for the Plano Symphony is a fabulous challenge and a milestone in my career."

In January 2023, Simón Gollo was appointed Artistic Director and Conductor of the Carolina Youth Symphony and conductor for the Furman Symphony Orchestra. Named as the conductor of the New Mexico State University Philharmonic in 2016, Simón Gollo has experienced extraordinary growth in this facet of his career that has not gone unnoticed. He has received numerous invitations to conduct both youth and professional orchestras through the United States, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Mexico, and Venezuela. He is also a recording artist for the worldwide recording label IBS Classical, and is represented, alongside the Reverón Piano Trio, by HALAC Artists and Meluk Kultur Management. Since January 2022, he has served as the artistic director at the New England Music Camp.

Simón Gollo has graced countless stages across Europe, and the American continent from Canada to Chile. His extensive career has led him to perform at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall (New York), Cadogan Hall (London), the National Gallery of Art (Washington, DC), and Auditorio Blas Galindo (Mexico City) just to name a few. He has collaborated with international figures such as Alessio Bax, Ricardo Morales, Dmitri Berlinsky, Monique Duphil, Edicson Ruiz, Paul Rosenthal, John Novacek, Alissa Margulis, Jakob Koranyi, Miguel da Silva (Ysaÿe Quartet), Richard Young (Vermeer Quartet), Ori Kam (Jerusalem Quartet), Randolph Kelly, and the Cuarteto Latinoamericano, among many others.

As an orchestra conductor, Simón Gollo has built a brilliant career directing orchestras such as the Simón Bolívar Chamber Orchestra and is set to make his debut with the National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba. He is consistently invited to conduct various youth and professional orchestras throughout North and Latin America.

Simón Gollo has solidified his national reputation as a distinguished violin instructor during his tenure at both NMSU and Furman University from 2015 to 2024. His students consistently achieve remarkable success, winning concerto competitions, gaining admission to renowned music festivals, and excelling in orchestra auditions nationwide.

To learn more about the Plano Symphony Orchestra including the 2024-2025 Season, please visit www.planosymphony.org.

ABOUT PLANO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA:

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas metro area. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to “Symphony” in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, a ten-concert, interactive Family Concert Series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.

