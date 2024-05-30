The Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present THE PRODUCERS in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present "The Producers," with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks and Glen Kelly, book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and direction by Mallory Roelke. The show runs June 21 - 30 at the Uptown Theater at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online.

"The Producers" follows fading Broadway producer Max Bialystock (Joshua Sherman), who is determined to reclaim his former glory. He partners with timid accountant Leo Bloom (Brent Burden), who discovers that a flop can be more profitable than a hit. Together, they aim to produce the worst musical in Broadway history, 'Springtime for Hitler.' Their plan? Raise two million dollars, produce the show, and, when it flops, take the money and flee to Rio. However, their plan backfires when the musical becomes an unexpected hit! Based on Mel Brooks' iconic 1968 film, "The Producers" is a riotous and unforgettable farce.

Join us for a night of laughter at the Uptown Theater that you'll never forget! Learn more at www.artsgp.org.

This production features satirical content that includes themes such as Nazis, social commentary, and sexual innuendo, all intended for comedic effect. While designed to entertain, it may not be suitable for all audiences. We recommend familiarizing yourself with the show to ensure it meets your expectations. Fans of Mel Brooks' iconic works like 'Blazing Saddles' and 'Young Frankenstein' will recognize his signature comedic style in this production.

