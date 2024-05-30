Upright Theatre Company Presents BONNIE & CLYDE The Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Upright Theatre Company presents Bonnie & Clyde, playing through Saturday, June 15 on Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm.

Bonnie & Clyde is a thrilling musical with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde, from the legendary Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Civil War, Dracula) is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behavior turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

More Information

Content Warning: This show includes simulated gunfire using non-firing prop replicas, sound and flashing lights.

UPRIGHT RATING: MA (Mature Audiences)

*Violence, adult situations and language. Not recommended for children.

For more information on Upright Production Ratings, please email info@uprighttheatre.org.

The show will be performed at Upright Theatre Company's Studio on Main at 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039. Upright Theatre Co. offers a unique viewing experience. Seating is available at tables of four. To reserve a table to yourself or for your group, please purchase all four tickets for that table. General Admission will be seated at open tables and seats. Tickets are $24 for adults with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and first responders. Reserved table seating tickets can be purchased through the company's website at www.uprighttheatre.org.

