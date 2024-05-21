Photos: Theatre Arlington Presents CHICKEN & BISCUITS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Arlington has released photos of the cast of its upcoming production of "Chicken & Biscuits," a heartwarming and hilarious new play by Douglas Lyons that will leave audiences laughing and crying.

"Chicken & Biscuits" follows the Jenkins family as they come together to celebrate the life of their late father, Bernard Jenkins. However, as with any family reunion, old rivalries resurface, secrets are revealed, and hilarity ensues. This poignant and uproarious play highlights the complexities of family dynamics with a perfect blend of humor and heart.

“Chicken & Biscuits” is directed by the acclaimed Dallas-Fort Worth theatre artist Sheran Goodspeed Keyton. Keyton has been acting and directing professionally for more than 30 years and has toured nationally and internationally. She has received numerous awards throughout her career including honors from the DFW Theatre Critic's Forum and the Fort Worth Black Chamber of Commerce Film Festival.

The play will feature an all-star cast led by Denise Lee as Baneatta in her Theatre Arlington debut. Lee is an award-winning Dallas-based actress and singer who has performed in all genres of entertainment for the past four decades. She was most recently seen in “Marie & Rosetta” at Amphibian Stage and “Bread & Gravy” at Jubilee Theatre.

She is joined onstage by Theatre Arlington regulars and newcomers alike with GeCamri Amberay as La’trice, Ken’ja L. Brown as Brianna, Tyrone King as Reginal, Sheridan Monroe as Kenny, Karl Martin as Logan, Shaundra Norwood as Beverly, and Tayla Underwood as Simone.

Join us for an evening of laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments with "Chicken & Biscuits."

“Chicken & Biscuits” will open June 7 at 7:30 pm and will continue through June 23.

Photo Credit: Gloria Adame



The Cast of CHICKEN & BISCUITS

The Cast of CHICKEN & BISCUITS

The Cast of CHICKEN & BISCUITS

The Cast of CHICKEN & BISCUITS

