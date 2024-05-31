NTPA Repertory Theatre To Present ANASTASIA in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the musical ANASTASIA to open the Plano Summer Musicals series at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Rodenbaugh Theatre, June 14-23, 2024.

This dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December," ANASTASIA is the spectacular musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

The incredible creative team is helmed by Director Nick Mann, Music Director Preston Page, Choreographer Jacob Hemsath and Stage Managers Arianna Cinello and Caleb Ross.

The amazing cast includes NTPA alums and stage veterans including NTPA Alum Elizabeth Brockman as Anya, NTPA Alum Corbin Ross as Dmitry, Shawn Lane as Gleb, Brandon Borick as Vlad, NTPA Alum Bella Correa as Countess Lily, Andrea Fernandez Tom as Dowager Empress and NTPA Students Jillian Everett, Macy McDonough, and Pia Rico as Young Anastasia. The impressive ensemble also includes many NTPA Alum and stage veterans including Madelyn Arriola, Sawyer Bell, Giovanny Castro, Qwali Chatman, Timothy Chong, Megan Lemonds, Tony Lopez, Gigi Magnum, Lilly Mehari, Grace Raber, Madeleine Sandoval, Ellie Sassano, Zoie Wade, and Ethan Yang.

The runtime is 2 hours and 25 minutes and the show is recommended for all ages. Tickets range from $20-32. The show runs for two weekends with evening performances at 7:30 pm and matinees at 2:30 pm. A special ASL interpreted performance will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 2:30 pm. The recommended seating for optimal viewing of the ASL interpreter is the left side of the theater.

Anastasia opens the annual Plano Summer Musicals series. This year's series includes three hit shows, Anastasia (NTPA Repertory) performing June 14-23, Mary Poppins (NTPA Community Theatre) performing June 27-July 7, and Jesus Christ Superstar (NTPA Repertory) performing August 1-4. Package tickets are available for 30% off for all 3 shows.

Tickets: $20-32

Ticket link: https://ntparep.org/shows/anastasia/

Individual and package tickets available for purchase at ntparep.org.

Media tickets are available. Contact Lauren Boykin (lboykin@ntpa.org, 469-782-9421) to request tickets and/or to coordinate a feature.

Performances

Friday, June 14, 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 15, 2:30 PM

Saturday, June 15, 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 16, 2:30 PM

Thursday, June 20, 7:30 PM

Friday, June 21, 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 22, 2:30 PM*

Saturday, June 22, 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 23, 2:30 PM

*ASL interpreted performance. Recommended seating to see the interpreter is on the stage right side (left side of the audience).

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.