Dallas Theater Center Postpones TROUBLE IN MIND to 22-23 Season

Dallas Theater Center has announced the postponement of upcoming production Trouble in Mind, originally scheduled to be on stage at the Kalita Humphreys Theater May 26 through June 19. Trouble in Mind is postponed to DTC's 2022-2023 season, with complete season details to be announced at a later date.

"Like many organizations, the pandemic has stretched the capacity of our staff and our resources," said Jeff Woodward, managing director of DTC. "After much discussion with staff leadership, we felt it was best for our company to postpone Trouble in Mind to next season. We think this is an extraordinary play that is now having a new life after its successful Broadway run this season and very much look forward to sharing this play with our audience."

Written by Alice Childress, Trouble in Mind is a groundbreaking American comedy/drama, both written and set in the mid-1950s. It tells the story of Wiletta Mayer, an African American actress cast in a supposedly "progressive" play about racism written by a white male author-which turns out to be anything but progressive. Trouble in Mind opened off-Broadway in 1955 and became the first play by a Black female playwright to be optioned for Broadway. When Childress, the real-life playwright, refused to change the ending at the request of the white producers, the production was called off. Seven decades later, this nearly-lost classic is making a comeback at theaters across the country, proving that this funny and moving play is a piece for our times.

The remaining productions of DTC's 2021-2022 season include Our Town, currently at the Kalita Humphreys Theater through Feb. 20. The Sound of Music will follow at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre March 25-April 24, and the season concludes with Public Works Dallas' Summer Pageant The Odyssey July 8-10. For more information about DTC's upcoming productions and to purchase tickets, visit DallasTheaterCenter.org.