Dallas Theater Center Announces New Free Fall Workshops

Dallas Theater Center's city-wide community engagement program, Public Works Dallas, is offering free fall workshops starting this month. The workshops will be aimed at people of all ages and offered at different locations around the city.

Workshops are underway, but registration will stay open. Class topics include playwriting, performance, and storytelling through movement. All of the instructors are professional artists. Each workshop lasts for an hour and runs for about six weeks.

"Community is at the center of our work at DTC," said Kevin Moriarty, Enloe/Rose Artistic Director. "We believe that participating in the arts is the birthright of everyone in a democracy. Whether you are 8 or 80 years old, we believe there is joy in being able to express yourself as a theater artist. It's a great way to meet new people and explore the joys of acting. All are welcome!"

Workshops will be offered at Public Works Dallas partner locations Bachman Lake Together, City of Dallas Park & Recreation Department, and Jubilee Park & Community Center. There are classes available for children through seniors. The wide range of topics, available age ranges, times of day, and locations all go to serving Public Works Dallas' mission of reaching and connecting as many people as possible through theater.

"Instead of taking programming away during the pandemic, we're expanding! We're looking for opportunities to reach out to more people. Especially during these times, we want to give as many people as possible an opportunity to connect," said María Calderón, Public Works Dallas Coordinator.

To learn more information about DTC's Public Works Dallas workshops, reach out to Maria Calderon at Maria.Calderon@dallastheatercenter.org. To learn more about Public Works Dallas' additional programs, please visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/public-works-dallas.