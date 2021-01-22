Dallas Summer Musicals Announces Revised 2021-2022 Broadway Season

Dallas Summer Musicals, in partnership with Broadway Across America, today announced the revised lineup of Broadway shows coming to Dallas in its next season, including the performance dates for the return engagement of HAMILTON, November 16 - December 5, 2021. DSM also welcomed Texas-based Germania Insurance as the name-in-title sponsor of the 2021-2022 Germania Insurance Broadway Series, presented by DSM.

Season tickets for the revised line-up are available now. For more information, patrons can visit DallasSummerMusicals.org or call 1 (866) 276-4884, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Current and new season subscribers will receive email communication from DSM with additional details, including how, at a future date, they will have priority access to secure their same subscription seats for HAMILTON, and also purchase additional HAMILTON tickets.

Currently, the only way to guarantee a ticket to HAMILTON is to purchase a season ticket to the six-show Germania Insurance Broadway Series which launches in October with the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon JERSEY BOYS. The series continues with the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, HADESTOWN; a mesmerizing new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, MEAN GIRLS; the 2019 Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Revival OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen it before - reimagined for the 21st century; and the Tony®-nominated Best Musical from the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney's FROZEN.

OKLAHOMA! and HADESTOWN will be presented by Dallas Summer Musicals at the Winspear Opera House as part of its on-going collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Chronologically, DSM's first show at the Music Hall will be the previously announced engagement of the Broadway sensation WICKED which is currently available as a season option for subscribers. Single tickets will go on sale at a future date.

RENT, previously rescheduled for 2021, will now play in 2022 and is currently available as a season option for subscribers. Single tickets are currently available for the newly rescheduled date.

COME FROM AWAY has been rescheduled from DSM's 2019-2020 season to play the Music Hall in 2022, but it is not part of the 2021-2022 six-show season package. Single tickets are currently available for the newly rescheduled dates.

TOOTSIE, previously rescheduled to play in 2021, has been canceled and will no longer be included in the season.

"Broadway is coming back to Dallas in a big way. This is a massive season spanning an entire calendar year, and we can't wait! Our announcement today is made with great optimism related to in-progress wide-spread COVID-19 vaccinations and the soon-to-come reopening of our in-person cultural economy. As the months progress, we will be closely monitoring the on-going health crisis while developing, adapting, and sharing safety protocols to ensure everyone's safe return to live theatre," said Ken Novice, President of Dallas Summer Musicals.

"Our new relationship with Germania Insurance is delicious icing on our Broadway cake," continued Novice. "The entire DSM organization is honored that this industry leading, Texas-based company would attach its name to our annual Germania Insurance Broadway Series. Corporate leadership like this, especially in times of crisis, is what makes Texas great and what will keep the arts thriving."

"In this time of crisis and isolation, the importance of the arts has become more central to our lives, whether we realize it or not," Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Min Choi said. "Germania is proud to support such an integral part of the community and provide much-needed relief during this difficult time."

Season subscribers avoid potential single ticket price increases closer to the show by reserving their seats now, and enjoy the privilege of priority ticket opportunities, lost ticket replacement, and exchange privileges on existing seats for select shows. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months. Group minimums start as low as 10 for select shows; groups can reserve seats now by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Subscribers can make the most of their season with CenterStage. CenterStage members receive exclusive perks tailored to enhance their experience at every performance while their tax-deductible gift supports the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals and its community and education programs.

DSM strives to impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education. DSM offers year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages and provides a wide array of arts-driven, equitable programs, such as ConnecTix, Community Spotlight, 212° Connect, and DSM's annual High School Musical Theatre Awards, all of which have been uniquely created and influenced by the spirit of Broadway and will continue in the 2021-2022 season.

WICKED | August 4 - September 5, 2021

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

(Season Option)

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."

JERSEY BOYS | October 19-31, 2021

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

FEATURING THE LEGENDARY TOP TEN HITS:

"Sherry" Ÿ "Big Girls Don't Cry" Ÿ "Walk Like A Man" Ÿ "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" Ÿ "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)"

HAMILTON | November 16 - December 5, 2021

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

(Make it a Seven-Show Package)

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony ®, Grammy ®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HADESTOWN | January 18-30, 2022

Presented by DSM at the Winspear Opera House

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

RENT | February 18-20, 2022

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

(Season Option)

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. Its immeasurable emotional impact has forever changed the world of musical theatre.

RENT follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. This powerfully resonant phenomenon has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. The extraordinary RENT fan community spans every continent and every generation - including many born over a decade after the show opened on Broadway.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this illustrious touring production.

Come join us to celebrate 25 years of "La Vie Bohème." 13,140,000 minutes of the one and only RENT.

COME FROM AWAY | March 8-20, 2022

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

(Rescheduled from 2019-2020 Season. Not Included in Six-Show Package)

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR | April 5-17, 2022

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

MEAN GIRLS | May 3-15, 2022

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

OKLAHOMA! | May 31 - June 12, 2022

Presented by DSM at the Winspear Opera House

This is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award® winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, dark and jolting, this acclaimed production of OKLAHOMA! "lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein's greatness anew." (The New Yorker).

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this OKLAHOMA! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

"This production shocked me and moved me," raves Frank Rich of New York Magazine. "This is the OKLAHOMA! that was there all along." The Daily Beast says "Forget your traditional idea of Oklahoma! Daniel Fish's daring, brilliant, utterly absorbing re-interpretation is dark and different-brilliantly so."

Disney's FROZEN | July 20 - August 7, 2022

Presented by DSM at the Music Hall at Fair Park

From the producer of THE LION KING and ALADDIN, FROZEN, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America and the critics rave, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News). Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.