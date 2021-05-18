Dallas Opera Will Perform a Free Evening of Broadway Classics This Week

Dallas Opera will present a free evening of Broadway classics on May 21, 2021.

The performance will star Deanna Breiwick, soprano / Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano / Lucas Meachem, baritone and The Dallas Opera Orchestra conducted by Maestro Emmanuel Villaume.

Hum along to all your favorites from iconic shows including My Fair Lady, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Carousel, Paint Your Wagon, Candide, and more!

Three celebrated stars join the orchestra for selections including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Glitter and Be Gay," and, of course, "Some Enchanted Evening."

Plus selections from Rossini's The Barber of Seville and Offenbach's The Tales of Hoffmann.

This is not a ticketed event. Your reservation will help assess capacity and does not guarantee a space. The company will email you in advance of the performance with updates, program, and parking information. Due to high demand, all reservations received after 5pm on May 12, 2021, will be placed on a waiting list.

By adding your name to the "waiting list," you are not guaranteed a spot at this event. Admission to this free concert is first-come first-served, regardless of your registration status. We recommend arriving early to guarantee your place. The Dallas Opera is monitoring capacity counts in order to determine interest in a potential second performance. Sign up, give us your email address, and we will email you if a second performance is available!

Rain Date: Saturday, May 22, 7:30pm

Learn more at https://dallasopera.org/performance/operapops/.