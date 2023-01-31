Dallas Opera Premieres New DAS RHEINGOLD, February 10-18

The Dallas Opera will premiere a new production of Wagner's epic tale Das Rheingold, a title returning to the Winspear stage after more than 20 years. The Atlanta Opera creation opens at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St., Dallas, TX) on Friday, February 10, at 7:30pm with three performances to follow on February 12(m), 15, and 18.

A cursed ring, greed, and the fight for supreme power-sound familiar? The Lord of the Rings has famously drawn comparisons between its story and that of Das Rheingold. Fans of mythology and familiar with Tolkien's adventures will find themselves fully immersed in Wagner's world during their visit to the Winspear.

Production Fun Facts

· Five anvils have been added to the orchestra roster

· Six harps will be played in the production (operas usually use one or two!)

· The set was built in Dallas at Dallas Stage Scenery

· 11 members of the cast will be making role debuts

· The production features a 50-foot LED wall

Emmanuel Villaume, The Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director, leads The Dallas Opera Orchestra-96 players strong to tackle the iconic Wagnerian score. Tomer Zvulun, General and Artistic Director of The Atlanta Opera, directs a cast led by Nicholas Brownlee as Wotan, Michael Mayes as Alberich, Amanda Echalaz as Fricka (TDO debut), Brenton Ryan as Loge (TDO debut), Barry Banks as Mime, and Karen Slack as Freia (TDO debut).

Erhard Rom is set and projection designer, Mattie Ullrich (TDO debut) is costume designer, Robert Wierzel is lighting designer, and David Zimmerman is wig and make-up designer.

The Dallas Opera continues to offer FREE pre- and post-opera discussions:

· Joy and Ronald Mankoff Pre-Opera Talk: Hosted by Dr. Christopher Anderson, Associate Professor of Sacred Music at Southern Methodist University, this interactive 30-minute lecture begins one hour before the start of each opera in the Margaret McDermott Performance Hall. Admission is free with your ticket to a Dallas Opera performance.

· Sunday Post-Opera Talkback: Immediately following the Sunday matinee performance, from the stage, this brief and casual Q&A session with members of the cast gives audiences an opportunity to ask questions to the artists themselves. Hosted by Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO of The Dallas Opera.



Das Rheingold

· Four performances: Friday, February 10 (7:30pm), Sunday, February 12 (2:00pm), Wednesday, February 15 (7:30pm), and Saturday, February 18 (7:30pm)

· Approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes with no intermission

· Sung in German with projected English Titles

· Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased online at dallasopera.org or by calling 214.443.1000 (Mon-Fri, 10am-5pm)