Dallas Opera Closes Season With COSI FAN TUTTE, March 24- April 1

The Dallas Opera is set to close their 65th Anniversary Season with the new-to-Dallas production of Mozart's Così fan tutte. The production from San Francisco Opera opens at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St., Dallas, TX) on Friday, March 24, at 7:30pm with three performances to follow on March 26 (m), 29, and April 1. The final performance will be live streamed exclusively on thedallasopera.TV at 7:30pm.



Two sisters bid a tearful farewell to their battle-bound fiancés. Armed with disguises and wily determination, the ladies have the last laugh-outwitting their future husbands' mischievous "fidelity test." Così fan tutte is sometimes silly, often romantic, and always a delight. This fresh new production from celebrated director Michael Cavanagh (TDO debut) will whisk you away to an opulent 1930s country club and features some of the brightest stars in opera today.



Elizabeth Askren, Alumna and Faculty Ambassador for TDO's Hart Institute for Women Conductors, leads The Dallas Opera Orchestra in her Dallas Opera debut and Chorus Master Alexander Rom prepares The Dallas Opera Chorus.



Mozart's romantic comedy comes to life with a cast of opera powerhouses and rising stars alike: Lucas Meachem as Guglielmo, David Portillo as Ferrando, Rod Gilfry as Don Alfonso, Caitlin Gotimer as Fiordiligi (TDO debut), Kayleigh Decker as Dorabella (TDO debut), and Diana Newman as Despina.

Erhard Rom is set and projection designer, Constance Hoffmann is costume designer, Jane Cox is original lighting designer, Justin Partier is revival lighting designer, and David Zimmerman is wig and make-up designer.



The last performance of Così fan tutte on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30pm, will be livestreamed exclusively via thedallasopera.TV (registration required) on a pay-what-you're-able basis (minimum ticket price of $9.99.) Exclusive behind-the-scenes content will be available pre-show and during intermission.





The Dallas Opera continues to offer FREE pre- and post-opera discussions:

· Joy and Ronald Mankoff Pre-Opera Talk: Hosted by Elizabeth Askren, Così fan tutte conductor and alumna of TDO's Hart Institute for Women Conductors, this interactive 30-minute lecture begins one hour before the start of each opera in the Margaret McDermott Performance Hall. Admission is free with your ticket to the performance.

· Sunday Post-Opera Talkback: Immediately following the Sunday matinee performance, from the stage, this brief and casual Q&A session with members of the cast gives audiences an opportunity to ask questions about the performance. Hosted by Kristian Roberts, Director of Education at The Dallas Opera.





Così fan tutte

· Four performances: Friday, March 24 (7:30pm), Sunday, March 26 (2:00pm), Wednesday, March 29 (7:30pm), and Saturday, April 1 (7:30pm)

· This production will be livestreamed on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30pm on a pay-what-you're-able basis with a minimum ticket price of $9.99

· Approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes with one intermission

· Sung in Italian with English Titles

· Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased online at dallasopera.org or by calling 214.443.1000 (Mon-Fri, 10am-5pm)

One of the leading opera companies in the country, The Dallas Opera has an extraordinary legacy of world-class productions and thrilling premieres featuring the greatest operatic artists of our time. Inaugurated in 1957 with a concert featuring the incomparable Maria Callas, TDO is known for the notable U.S. debuts of a host of legendary artists including Plácido Domingo, Dame Joan Sutherland, Jon Vickers, Franco Zeffirelli, and Sir David McVicar.

The company has long been an industry leader and innovator through groundbreaking initiatives including the Hart Institute for Women Conductors, TDO Network, free public simulcasts, acclaimed art song recitals, the national vocal competition, special concerts, and outstanding family and award-winning education programs. TDO's home is the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District. As one of the largest performing arts employers in North Texas, TDO is proudly committed to diversity, both onstage and off, and is a major contributor to the economic vitality and international cultural reputation of this region.