Dallas Art Fair Rescheduled to October

In response to the World Health Organization (WHO)'s announcement that COVID-19 is now a pandemic, the Dallas Art Fair has made the decision to reschedule its 12th edition to October 1-4, 2020.



"While the decision was not made easily, the health and wellbeing of the Dallas Art Fair's gallerists, visitors, and staff are our top priority and the fair must make every effort to contain the spread of the virus," said Dallas Art Fair Director Kelly Cornell.



The fair will still take place in Fashion Industry Gallery (f.i.g.) and all tickets purchased for April 16-19 will be valid in October.



NEW 2020 DATES AND HOURS:





Dallas Art Fair Collector Preview

Thursday, October 1, 2020

11AM - 2PM - Patron Pass Plus



Dallas Art Fair Preview Benefit

Thursday, October 1, 2020

6 - 10PM - Patron Pass Plus

7 - 10PM - Preview Benefit Ticket



General Admission

Friday, October 2 - Sunday, October 4, 2020

Friday - Saturday: 11AM - 7PM

Sunday: 12 - 6PM



LOCATION:

Fashion Industry Gallery (f.i.g.)

1807 Ross Ave

Dallas, TX 75201

ABOUT THE DALLAS ART FAIR

In the heart of the downtown arts district, the Dallas Art Fair offers collectors, arts professionals and the public the opportunity to engage with a rich selection of modern and contemporary artworks presented by leading global and local galleries. Curated exhibitions and programming encourage lively conversations in the city's robust and rapidly growing arts community. In 2019, the fair deepened its connections to Dallas's art community and launched 214 Projects, a permanent exhibition space in the Dallas Design District operated year-round by the Dallas Art Fair.



The Dallas Art Fair is scheduled to continue as planned for its 13th edition, which will take place from April 15-18, 2021.





