Circle Theatre Closes Out 2019 Season with Co-Production of WHAT WE WERE by Blake Hackler

Blake Hackler's new play surrounds three sisters in an East Texas town that have a dark family secret. Weaving scenes from the past and present, What We Were is a story of escaping, coping, and caring, decades in the making. Can one ever truly go home again?

World Premiere

Co-Production with Second Thought Theatre

Adult language & subject matter

Circle's Production is directed by Christie Vela*, who will also double as the Costume Designer. The cast features Jenny Ledel (Tessa), Lydia Mackay* (Carlin), Ben Stegmair (Luke), and Jessica D. Turner* (Nell).



Circle Theatre's production team members include Dahlia Al-Habiell (Scenic Designer), John Flores (Sound Designer), Caroline Hamilton (Assistant Director), Aaron Johansen (Lighting Designer), Drew Wall* (Stage Manager).



*Member of Actors' Equity Association



Visit https://www.circletheatre.com/what-we-were for more information.

Blake Hackler (Author) is a writer and actor originally from Texas. As an actor, Blake has appeared in productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway and in regional theatres throughout the country as well as in TV and film. Most recently, his play What We Were was named one of the winners of the 2017 Ashland New Play Festival. His play The Necessities was named Best Play of 2017 by the Dallas Theatre Critics Association, and is nominated for the prestigious Harold and Mimi Steinberg Award. Other productions include This Sweet Affliction - Yale Cabaret and Margo Jones Theatre, The Boss in the Satin Kimono - New York International Fringe Festival, 10 Reasons I Won't Go Home With You (lyrics) - Midtown Theatre Festival, Winner Best of Fest, The Lady in Red - Gene Frankel Theatre, Mother Courage of Westchester - NYTE, Barry Horowitz: A Jewish Fantasia on Catholic Themes - Prospect Theatre and The Wasp Woman - a musical written with Phillip Chernyak. Blake was the runner up for the ATHE Playwriting award in 2015. He is a member of the esteemed BMI/Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Writing Program, and is the recipient of the Harrington Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre Writing. He holds an MFA in Acting from the Yale School of Drama and is a Fulbright Senior Scholar.

Where: Circle Theatre

230 W. 4th Street

Fort Worth, TX 76102

Sundance Square Entertainment District



When: September 26 - October 19, 2019



Previews:

Thursday, September 26, 7:30 pm ($15)

Friday, September 27, 8:00 pm ($20)

Saturday, September 28, 3:00 pm ($15)



Opening Night:

Saturday, September 28, 8:00 pm ($38)

Opening night reception at ALOFT Hotel Downtown Fort Worth



School Night

Friday, October 4, 8:00 pm

($5 students - $10 faculty & staff)



ASL Interpreted Performance for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing

Friday, October 11, 8:00 pm



Regular Shows:

Thursday at 7:30 pm ($25 - $33)

Fridays at 8:00 pm ($30 - $38)

Saturdays at 3:00 pm ($25 - $33)

Saturdays at 8:00 pm ($30 - $38)

Make reservations online at http://www.circletheatre.com, calling 817.877.3040, or at the Circle Theatre Box Office, 230 West Fourth Street between Houston and Throckmorton, in downtown Fort Worth. Senior, Student, Military, KERA, Press Pass, S.T.A.G.E., and Group discounts are available. Half-price tickets for students are sold 30 minutes before show time, subject to availability. Complimentary valet parking is available for all performances. Patrons with special needs should contact our box office.





