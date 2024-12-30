Circle Theatre Announces World Premiere Of DESTROYING DAVID

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circle Theatre will present the world premiere of Destroying David and more for 2025 sreason.

Destroying David is a thrilling, funny, and wild journey where art and life collide. What begins as an intriguing exploration of Michelangelo's masterpiece soon takes an interesting turn as an enigmatic Art Restorer has orchestrated a private tour of the museum and “David” for our audiences. There's more than meets the eye when intentions become clear and the Art Restorer intertwines the statue's fascinating history with their own deeply personal story.

Destroying David is a high-stakes narrative about the transformative impact of both destruction and creation. This riveting story, lead by powerhouse actor and entertainer Amanda Reyes, kicks off Circle Theatre's 44th Season by examining perceptions of beauty, resilience, and the quest for redemption, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats as they witness firsthand the confrontation between beautiful artistry and anguish.

SEASON 2025 SHOWS & DATES | AT A GLANCE

DESTROYING DAVID

January 30 – February 22, 2025 By Jason Odell Williams

A World Premiere by award-winning playwright

Previews: January 30, 31, February 1 (matinee)

Opening Night: January 8

*World Premiere | Adult language & content

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' | March 6 – 15, 2025

Book by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby, Jr.

Special Engagment in The Velvet Lounge

Previews: March 6, 7, 8 (matinee)

Opening Night: March 8

Adult language & contentt

THE HATMAKER'S WIFE | April 17 – May 10, 2025

By Lauren Yee

Previews: April 17, 18, 19 (matinee)

Opening Night: April 19

*Regional Premiere | Adult language & content

A STRANGE LOOP

June 19 – July 12, 2025 Book, Music + Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Previews: June 19, 20, 21 (matinee)

Opening Night: June 21

*Regional Premiere | Adult language & content

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

August 14 – September 6, 2025 Book, Music + Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Previews: August 14, 15, 16 (matinee)

Opening Night: August 16

Adult language & content

MAC BETH

October 9 – November 1, 2025 By Erica Schmidt

Previews: October 9, 10, 11 (matinee)

Opening Night: October 11

*Regional Premiere | Adult language & content

Dates and titles of shows are subject to change. | +Member SDC

ARTIST RESIDENCY AT CIRCLE THEATRE: LEAH MAZUR

Circle is also excited to welcome Leah Mazur, a dynamic visual and theatre artist, who will join us as our Artist in Residence for 2025. During her residency, Leah will enhance our space with vibrant lobby displays showcasing local artists and collaborative gallery projects. She will also design scenery for at least two of our productions (Artemisia and Hundred Days) and aims to create living exhibits and experiences to supplement the Season throughout. Leah's latest work, inspired by our shows, are featured on our 2025 Show Posters and will be on display in Downtown Fort Worth through 2025.

THE VELVET LOUNGE + AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

Go beyond the mainstage with our newly renovated lobby that will serve as a secondary performance space. This new secondary performance space, The Velvet Lounge, will now host cabarets, special performances, and a special limited engagement, fully immersive musical not to be missed!

AN EVENING WITH...

The love of local artistry continues with four special events titled “An Evening With…”. This series will feature four focused experiences celebrating the vibrant theatre community of DFW. These free evenings will offer valuable insights and foster connections among artists while honoring the legacies of some of the region's most influential figures in global theatre.

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYWRITING PROJECT 2025

Since 1981, Circle has produced quality theatre by professional playwrights. In addition to supporting emerging playwrights, Circle has created an annual High School Playwriting Project funded by the Kiwanis Club of Fort Worth. Students across the DFW metroplex can submit their 10-minute plays for a chance to receive prizes, scholarships, and a public reading featuring professional actors. The free Finalist Reading Series will take place on May 4, 2025 at Circle Theatre.

Teachers who are interested in bringing this program to their schools can find more information at circletheatre.com/hspp or email hspp@circletheatre.com with any questions or to set up a Zoom informational session! We are now also offering a limited amount of in classroom workshops to kick off this program.

Individual ticket prices for the plays are $37-$55. Circle Theatre's box office is open from 12-5pm, Tuesday through Friday, and one hour before show times. Call 817.877.3040 for further information and reservations, or visit CircleTheatre.com to buy tickets online. You can also make reservations at the Circle Theatre box office, 230 West Fourth Street between Houston and Throckmorton, in downtown Fort Worth.

Senior, Student, Military, KERA, Press Pass, 1106 Lupo, and Group discounts are available (previews and opening night excluded). Half-price tickets for students are sold 30 minutes before show time, subject to availability. We host School Night performances every Friday Night (student & educator tickets are $10-$15). Patrons who will require elevator access should contact our box office.

Comments

