Casa Mañana Presents A CHRISTMAS CARO: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY

Casa Mañana gets in the holiday spirit and continues its Children's Theatre season with A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy. Opening November 25 and running thru December 23, there are plenty of opportunities to join in on the cheer. A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy features a contemporary pop score and current pop culture references that will have everyone ages 4 to 100 laughing alike. Don't miss your chance to get in the spirit of the season with this new holiday tradition. This show is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

A Christmas Carol stars Dirk Lumbard as "Ebenezer Scrooge." Lumbard's Broadway credits include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Music Man, Imaginary Friends, On Your Toes, Barnum and Sugar Babies. His Off-Broadway credits include Flora, the Red Menace, Dames at Sea and She Loves Me. Lumbard's National Tour credits include The Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz (Joseph Jefferson Award), Grand Hotel and Crazy for You. As a Tap Consultant, he has worked on many of Agnes De Mille's productions of Rodeo (ABT, Joffrey, Winnipeg, etc.), as well as assisting her for her ballet, The Informer.

Additional cast include Braxton O. Johnson as "Jacob Marley," Jacob Clemmons as "Bob Cratchit," Bob Reed as "Lamplighter/Ghost of Christmas Future," J. Dontray Davis as "Mr. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present," Daniel DiPinto as "Fred/Young Scrooge," Samantha McHenry as "Mrs. Cratchit/Ghost of Christmas Past," Annie Olive Cahill as "Niece/Belle," Georgia Tillie Stumbo as "Martha Cratchit," Charlie Bilbow as "Tiny Tim," Ivy Bilbow as "Belinda Cratchit," Patrick Bilbow as "Peter Cratchit," Joshua McLemore as "Businessman," and Sarah Powell as "Mrs. Fezziwig." Ensemble includes Landry McRee, Mila Nelson, Isaac Petty-Gonzalez, Reagan Rees, Maxton Rhys Sims and Davis Wagner.

Creative staff is led by director BJ Cleveland, choreographer Merrill West and music director James McQuillen. Additional creative staff include Kathleen Holmes, scenic design, Samuel Rushen, lighting design, Allan Branson, sound design, Tammy Spencer, costume design, Cat Petty-Rogers, hair design, and Marcelina Villarreal, makeup design.

Ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, November 25 at 2pm; Saturday, November 26 at 1pm; Saturday, November 26 at 5pm; Sunday, November 27 at 11am; Sunday, November 27 at 3pm; Friday, December 2 at 7pm; Saturday, December 3 at 1pm; Saturday, December 3 at 5pm; Sunday, December 4 at 3pm; Saturday, December 10 at 1pm; Saturday, December 10 at 5pm; Sunday, December 11 at 11am; Sunday, December 11 at 3pm; Saturday, December 17 at 1pm; Saturday, December 17 at 5pm; Sunday, December 18 at 11am; Sunday, December 18 at 3pm; Tuesday, December 20 at 7pm; Wednesday, December 21 at 7pm; Thursday, December 22 at 7pm; Friday, December 23 at 11am; Friday, December 23 at 3pm.