Casa Mañana Presents A CHRISTMAS CARO: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY
Performances run November 25 - December 23.
Casa Mañana gets in the holiday spirit and continues its Children's Theatre season with A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy. Opening November 25 and running thru December 23, there are plenty of opportunities to join in on the cheer. A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy features a contemporary pop score and current pop culture references that will have everyone ages 4 to 100 laughing alike. Don't miss your chance to get in the spirit of the season with this new holiday tradition. This show is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.
A Christmas Carol stars Dirk Lumbard as "Ebenezer Scrooge." Lumbard's Broadway credits include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Music Man, Imaginary Friends, On Your Toes, Barnum and Sugar Babies. His Off-Broadway credits include Flora, the Red Menace, Dames at Sea and She Loves Me. Lumbard's National Tour credits include The Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz (Joseph Jefferson Award), Grand Hotel and Crazy for You. As a Tap Consultant, he has worked on many of Agnes De Mille's productions of Rodeo (ABT, Joffrey, Winnipeg, etc.), as well as assisting her for her ballet, The Informer.
Additional cast include Braxton O. Johnson as "Jacob Marley," Jacob Clemmons as "Bob Cratchit," Bob Reed as "Lamplighter/Ghost of Christmas Future," J. Dontray Davis as "Mr. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present," Daniel DiPinto as "Fred/Young Scrooge," Samantha McHenry as "Mrs. Cratchit/Ghost of Christmas Past," Annie Olive Cahill as "Niece/Belle," Georgia Tillie Stumbo as "Martha Cratchit," Charlie Bilbow as "Tiny Tim," Ivy Bilbow as "Belinda Cratchit," Patrick Bilbow as "Peter Cratchit," Joshua McLemore as "Businessman," and Sarah Powell as "Mrs. Fezziwig." Ensemble includes Landry McRee, Mila Nelson, Isaac Petty-Gonzalez, Reagan Rees, Maxton Rhys Sims and Davis Wagner.
Creative staff is led by director BJ Cleveland, choreographer Merrill West and music director James McQuillen. Additional creative staff include Kathleen Holmes, scenic design, Samuel Rushen, lighting design, Allan Branson, sound design, Tammy Spencer, costume design, Cat Petty-Rogers, hair design, and Marcelina Villarreal, makeup design.
Ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.
Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, November 25 at 2pm; Saturday, November 26 at 1pm; Saturday, November 26 at 5pm; Sunday, November 27 at 11am; Sunday, November 27 at 3pm; Friday, December 2 at 7pm; Saturday, December 3 at 1pm; Saturday, December 3 at 5pm; Sunday, December 4 at 3pm; Saturday, December 10 at 1pm; Saturday, December 10 at 5pm; Sunday, December 11 at 11am; Sunday, December 11 at 3pm; Saturday, December 17 at 1pm; Saturday, December 17 at 5pm; Sunday, December 18 at 11am; Sunday, December 18 at 3pm; Tuesday, December 20 at 7pm; Wednesday, December 21 at 7pm; Thursday, December 22 at 7pm; Friday, December 23 at 11am; Friday, December 23 at 3pm.
More Hot Stories For You
November 14, 2022
AT&T Performing Arts Center, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions announced that, after several successful North American tours and over 800 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff will play in Dallas.
National Tour Of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays Dallas March 2023
November 14, 2022
Menopause The Musical will play the Wyly Theatre for 3 performances, March 10 and 11, 2023.
Plano Symphony Orchestra Brings the Great White Way to the Eisemann Center
November 14, 2022
The Plano Symphony Orchestra continues their 40th Anniversary Season, Celebrating Connections, with Bravo Broadway! on Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center.
Dallas A Cappella Group Kings Return Brings Holiday Cheer To The Grand This December
November 11, 2022
Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that Dallas-based a cappella quartet Kings Return will bring their holiday concert entitled, “We 4 Kings…” to the Huffines Performance Hall stage on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 8 p.m.
Dallas Theater Center Names Kevin Moriarty Executive Director
November 11, 2022
Kevin Moriarty, who has served as Dallas Theater Center's Enloe/Rose Artistic Director for 15 years, has been named Executive Director, following the recent announcement of the retirement of DTC managing director Jeffrey Woodward, who has served in that position for eight years.