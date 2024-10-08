CINDERELLA Opens Casa Mañana's Children's Theatre Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casa Mañana will open its 2024-25 Children’s Theatre season with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition. The show runs October 11-27 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

Experience the beloved musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale, including gorgeous music, an enchanted pumpkin and a glass slipper or two! When her wicked stepmother forbids it, Cinderella must find a way to attend the ball and meet Prince Charming – luckily her Fairy Godmother is there to lend a spell.

Additionally, each Saturday at noon during the run of Cinderella, guests may purchase a ticket to “Tea with Cinderella.” This add-on event is a tea party held in The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana and includes refreshments, finger foods and a meet & greet with “Cinderella” herself. More information can be found, and tickets may be purchased at www.casamanana.org.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition features Casa Mañana Apprentice Program alum Sophia Kaiafas as Cinderella, Nasir Ali Panjwani as Prince and Kathryn Jacobson as Portia. Cinderella also stars Zach Sutton as King, Rachel Rice as Queen/Fairy Godmother, BJ Cleveland as Stepmother, Lily Gast as Joy, Colton Thomas Drake as Herald, and Andrew Nehme Nicolas as Chef. Ensemble members include Victoria Biro, Christian Simon, Eloise Atkinson, Margaret Atkinson, Parker Baumann, Charlie Bilbow, Ivy Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Libby Paige Caldwell, Alyssa Giles, Isaac Petty Gonzalez, Carrington M. Haynes and Phillip Taylor.

Cinderella is directed and choreographed by Monica Kapoor and music directed by Matthew Stern. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Richard Finkelstein as scenic designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.

Monica Kapoor’s (Director/Choreographer) select Regional and NYC credits include: Beauty and The Beast Jr., Pippin - Casa Mañana, The Secret Garden - Sacramento Music Circus,Mamma Mia! - North Carolina Theatre, Broadway Bares - NYC, Summertime - Transcendence Theatre Company, Traffic and Weather - Adirondack Theatre Festival (World Premiere). Her select performance credits include: Mamma Mia! Broadway, Bombay Dreams National Tour. Television: Smash NBC, Limitless CBS. Print/Commercial: Macy’s, Subway, MTV, IBM, Verizon, Aetna, RED, and CNN. Previous/Guest Faculty: Broadway Dance Center, Steps on Broadway and Joffrey Ballet.

Matthew Stern (Music Director) is an award-winning NYC-based music director and pianist. His recent credits at Casa Mañana include: Pippin, Grease, Seussical, Best Christmas Pageant Ever and Christmas in the Movies. Other recent credits include: Evita (Shakespeare Theatre Company); Sing Street, Merrily We Roll Along (Huntington Theater); Drowsy Chaperone, Gentleman’s Guide and Pacific Overtures (Lyric Stage Company of Boston). Stern has served on the faculties of Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Boston University, and Emerson College, and spent over a decade music directing at French Woods Festival. He has an MFA in Musical Theater Studies from Boston University.

Tickets prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, October 11 at 7pm*, Saturday, October 12 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, October 13 at 11am and 3pm, Saturday, October 19 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, October 20 at 11am** and 3pm, Saturday, October 26 at 1pm and 5pm, and Sunday, October 27 at 11am and 3pm.

*This performance includes ASL interpretation.

**Casa Mañana continues its Sensory Friendly program with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’s performance on Sunday, October 20 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members. Additional details and resources are available on www.casamanana.org.

