Broadway Across America Partners With City of Frisco On New Performing Arts Center & Broadway Series

In a major step toward establishing a new performing arts hub in North Texas, Broadway Across America has joined a tentative public-private partnership with the City of Frisco and Prosper Independent School District (ISD). The collaboration, which was confirmed through a letter of intent on October 28, aims to develop a multimillion-dollar performing arts center in Frisco, Texas. The letter of intent, which is non-binding, outlines the shared vision for a significant new facility catering to both Broadway-level productions and local community events. The news was first reported by Community Impact.

According to the announcement, Broadway Across America, which also operates the Broadway Dallas series, would launch a similar "Broadway Frisco" series if the project moves forward. The envisioned Frisco Center for the Arts would feature a 2,800-seat main performance hall designed to host Broadway shows and other large-scale events. In addition, the center would include a 300-400 seat community hall intended for Prosper ISD events, community gatherings, and smaller productions. Plans also encompass support spaces, rehearsal areas, and creative spaces for visual arts.

“Reflecting the population growth and interest in arts and culture across North Texas, we look forward to creating a new Broadway Frisco series for the community while we continue to present Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park and the AT&T Performing Arts Center,” said Ken Novice, president of Broadway Dallas.

The partnership was first discussed by members of the Prosper ISD board of trustees during an October 21 meeting, where they explored the possibility of working with Frisco on the new arts center. While plans remain in the preliminary stages, officials are optimistic about moving forward. “We are excited about the possibility of partnering with the City of Frisco to provide a world-class educational opportunity for our students,” said Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson. “This collaboration would allow our teachers and students to produce campus and district concerts, musicals, and theatrical productions while also participating in Broadway-level productions with outside partners.”

Though a location for the Frisco Center for the Arts has yet to be finalized, city officials aim to select a site by January 2025. The proposed location would fall within roughly seven square miles of land shared by the city and the school district.

The project is expected to require significant funding, with an estimated total cost of up to $340 million. Prosper ISD could potentially allocate $100 million from a 2023 bond related to a performing arts center, while the remaining amount would come from a Frisco bond and private contributions. The center’s future, however, ultimately rests with Frisco voters, who may decide its fate on a 2025 ballot if the City Council places the project for a vote. Should voters approve the proposal, the city has funds available that would not increase the property tax rate.

According to Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, the idea of establishing a performing arts center in Frisco has been discussed for nearly two decades. “Discussions have picked up in recent months as consultants narrowed down a Broadway partner that could help fund the project and fill the nearly 3,000 seats,” Cheney stated.

