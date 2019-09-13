Bishop Arts Theatre To Stage Andrew Lippa's WILD PARTY

2019 TCG Peter Zeisler Memorial Award Recipient Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents The Wild Party, a steamy prohibition tale, by Andrew Lippa. Directed by Adam Adolfo at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, The Wild Party runs October 10 through October 27. Press Night/Opening Night will be Saturday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets to The Wild Party are on sale at www.BishopArtsTheatre.org or by phone at 214-948-0716.

Based on Joseph Moncure March's 1928 narrative poem of the same name, this darkly brilliant show features a book, score, and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and is one of the most exciting, pulse-racing scores ever written. Coincidentally it made its debut during the same theatre season as a Broadway production with the same name and source material by Michael John LaChiusa.

The Wild Party tells the story of lovers Queenie and Burrs, who decide to throw the party-to-end-all-parties in their Manhattan apartment. After the colorful arrival of a slew of guests living life on the edge, Queenie's wandering eyes land on a striking man named Black. As the decadence is reaching a climax so is Burrs' jealousy, which erupts and sends him into a violent rage. Gun in hand and inhibitions abandoned, Burrs turns on Queenie and Black. This proves to be a party to die for.

"Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party features a thrilling score that I fell in love with almost 20 years ago," offers Director Adam Adolfo. "One of the interesting things is that the show itself centers around 'show people' and it was with that idea that we set upon creating a color-conscious production that celebrated and reflected the mirror on the artists of our community. Embracing the wild abandon of the jazz age, it is a cautionary tale but also a love letter to the resiliency of the artist spirit."

The Wild Party is the winner of the 2000 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, Lucille Lortel Awards for Scenic, Costume, and Lighting Design, and the 1999-2000 Obie Award for Best Choreography.

The cast of The Wild Party is led by Kristen Colaneri, who is making her BATC debut, in the role of vaudeville dancer Queenie. She is joined by Nolan Spinks, in the role of vengeful clown Burrs. Spinks returns after starring in BATC's La Llorona this past February. Rounding out the principles are Antonio Thomas as Black and Ashley Ragsdale as Kate. Both are making their Bishop Arts Theatre Center debut. Completing the cast are Sarah Powell as Madeline, Alex Sutherland as Mae, Karrington Davis as Nadine, Jason Hallman as Jackie, Shane Morgan as Max, and Alexander Joshi as Sam. Additional casting to come.

Choreographer Isaiah Harris makes his Bishop Arts Theatre Center choreography debut alongside Music Director Tony Ballard. Intimacy direction is by Hannah Fuller with Production Stage Management by Katelyn Kocher.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center's Stay and Say Community Conversations will take place after each regular performance. Stay & Says are a free, brief, post-show community conversation with a community partner about themes found in the production. This is an opportunity for patrons to engage with the artists, partners, and their community as a whole to share insights into the experience and how the work is part of a larger community narrative on the stories and issues that impact all of our lives.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center will be hosting a series of theme nights during the run of the show. On Friday, October 18, Bishop Arts Theatre Center will host Greek Night, an evening where North Texas sororities and fraternities are encouraged to attend wearing their organization letters. Ladies Night will happen Saturday, October 19 and Pride Night will follow on Friday, October 25. Discount tickets available for groups of 15 or more are available by calling the Director of Marketing at 214-948-0716.

All performances are presented at the Bishop Art Theatre Center located at 215 South Tyler Street, TX 75208. Showtimes vary per production, please visit www.bishopartstheatre.org to verify dates and times. General Admissions fees are $18 to $30. Discount tickets are available for groups of 15 or more and may be purchased by calling 214-948-0716.

Nestled in the heart of Dallas' Oak Cliff community, the Bishop Arts Theatre Center is an award-winning, multicultural, multi-discipline theatre company. Founded in 1993, the mission of the organization is to cultivate a diverse and vibrant arts community while creating opportunities for local and emerging artists through performances and education. The BATC offers a full season of theatre performances, jazz concerts, a community conversation series and year-round arts education programs. Each year, the theatre impacts nearly 30,000 people nationwide.





