Billy Bob's Texas Releases Lineup for May

Billy Bob's Texas is gearing up for warmer weather by bringing in the music industry's hottest acts and providing activities for all to enjoy! Welcoming over 17 million guests since 1981, visitors from across the globe know they'll have the time of their lives once stepping foot in the venue's iconic doors. The "World's Largest Honky Tonk" continues to live up to its nickname with everything from line dancing lessons, rare memorabilia, and authentic Western cuisine, to professional bull-riding and legendary concerts on their famous stage.



This past month at Billy Bob's Texas was unlike no other. The Turnpike Troubadours made their long-awaited return to Texas for the first time since their hiatus with three sold-out shows! Chris Young also brought the house down with two sold-out performances, playing his fan-favorite hits. Only bringing in the best of the best, every cowboy and cowgirl will want to make sure to have their hats and boots ready for an amazing upcoming month at Billy Bob's Texas!

Starting May off by celebrating their new album release, the Squeezebox Bandits (May 5) will take the stage for a special Cinco De Mayo performance, followed by Texas-based country artist Kody West (May 06) and rock band Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights (May 07). Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners (May 13) and Easton Corbin (May 14) followed by Jake Owen (May 20) who will charm the crowd with new songs off his recently released album.

Jimmie Allen will bring his signature country swag to the honky-tonk with up and coming stars Neon Union (May 21), paving way for two Zach Bryan (May 25 & 26) shows preparing for his upcoming new album, including one sold-out night. The Cleverlys (May 27) are sure to put on an entertaining show with their comedic bluegrass covers on the main stage at the 81 Club, then Neal McCoy (May 27) will return to Billy Bob's Texas with his classic country sound. Chris Cagle (May 28) will have the audience swaying back and forth as Luis R. Conriquez (May 29) closes out the month with his Mexican flair!



May Concert Lineup:

MAY 05 - Squeezebox Bandits (Ticket Info)

MAY 06 - Kody West (Ticket Info)

MAY 07 - Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights (Ticket Info)

MAY 13 - Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners (Ticket Info)

MAY 14 - Easton Corbin (Ticket Info)

MAY 20 - Jake Owen (Ticket Info)

MAY 21 - Jimmie Allen w/ Neon Union (Ticket Info)

MAY 25 - Zach Bryan (Ticket Info)

MAY 26 - Zach Bryan SOLD OUT

MAY 27 - The Cleverlys at the 81 Club (Ticket Info)

MAY 27 - Neal McCoy (Ticket Info)

MAY 28 - Chris Cagle (Ticket Info)

MAY 29 - Luis R. Conriquez (Ticket Info)



New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!

More new shows have just been announced on Billy Bob's concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:



JUN 03 - Ian Munsick (Ticket Info)

JUN 04 - Shenandoah (Ticket Info)

JUN 05 - Chad Prather (Ticket Info)

JUN 10 - Gary Allan (Ticket Info)

JUN 11 - Gary Allan (Ticket Info)

JUN 17 - Roger Creager (Ticket Info)

JUN 18 - Stoney Larue (Ticket Info)

JUN 24 - Billy Currington (Ticket Info)

JUN 25 - Ramón Ayala Y Su Bravos Del Norte (Ticket Info)

JUL 03 - Giovannie & The Hired Guns (Ticket Info)

JUL 08 - Dirty Pool on the Honky Tonk Stage (Ticket info)

JUL 09 - Kaitlin Butts on the Honky Tonk Stage (Ticket Info)

JUL 29 - Ted Nugent (Ticket Info)

JUL 30 - Josh Weathers (Ticket Info)

AUG 05 - Midland (Ticket Info)

AUG 06 - Midland (Ticket Info)

OCT 01 - Tom Jones (Ticket Info)



