Ballet Hispánico Announces Spring 2025 Tour

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latinx cultural organization and recognized by the Ford Foundation as one of America's Cultural Treasures, has announced its highly anticipated Spring 2025 Touring Season.

Known for redefining the landscape of contemporary dance, Ballet Hispánico will bring its dynamic and trailblazing artistry to audiences across the U.S. and the U.K., offering a tour filled with powerful performances that embody the essence of culture in motion.

Audiences from Colorado to South Carolina, and across the Atlantic to Leicester, U.K., will experience an extraordinary repertory featuring Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Sombrerísimo, Eduardo Vilaro's Buscando a Juan, Pedro Ruiz's Club Havana, and Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's critically acclaimed CARMEN.maquia. Hailed as a "masterpiece" by the Chicago Sun-Times, CARMEN.maquia reinvents Bizet's opera with Picasso-inspired visuals and choreography that fuses contemporary dance with flamenco and paso doble.

The Spring 2025 Tour culminates in a triumphant return to New York City Center from May 29 through June 1, 2025, showcasing CARMEN.maquia in honor of the opera's 150th anniversary. This spellbinding production cements Ballet Hispánico's reputation as a leader in innovation and cultural expression.

Tour Highlights:

At the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado, audiences will experience an intimate matinee, bringing Ballet Hispánico's artistry to the Rocky Mountains.

The Mahalia Jackson Theatre in New Orleans offers a dynamic evening in a city synonymous with rhythm and soul, an ideal backdrop for the energy of Club Havana.

At Charleston's Gaillard Center, a landmark of Southern charm, Ballet Hispánico will captivate audiences with performances that bridge tradition and modernity.

Crossing the Atlantic to Leicester's Curve Theatre, the company will bring its signature blend of innovation and cultural storytelling to an international audience.

For more information, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/company/performances/tour.

SPRING 2025 TOUR SCHEDULE:

Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek, CO

January 21, 2025 at 12:30pm | Tickets: $15-$25

AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas, TX

January 24-25, 2025 | Tickets: $26-$76

Gogue Performing Arts Center, Auburn, AL

January 30, 2025 at 7:00pm | Tickets: $30-$65

Mahalia Jackson Theatre, New Orleans, LA

February 1, 2025 at 7:30pm | Tickets: $35-$189

Shaefer Center for the Performing Arts, Boone, NC

February 8, 2025 | Tickets TBA

Orpheum Theater, Omaha, NE

March 12, 2025 at 7:00pm | Tickets: $20-$35

Carpenter Performing Arts Center, Long Beach, CA

March 15, 2025 at 8:00pm | Tickets: $55

McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA

March 17, 2025 at 7:00pm | Tickets: $53-$98

Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks, CA

March 20, 2025 at 7:30pm | Tickets: $60-$76

Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC

May 2, 2025 at 7:30PM | Tickets: $29-$125

Curve Theatre, Leicester, UK

May 16-17, 2025 at 7:30pm | Tickets: £10-£28

2025 Spring Season at New York City Center

May 29 - June 1, 2025 | Tickets: $25-$185

Ballet Hispánico in NYC

The tour concludes with the company's annual season at New York City Center, where CARMEN.maquia will take center stage. This contemporary ballet by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano reimagines Bizet's tragic masterpiece with stunning visuals and physically charged choreography, creating a performance that is as bold as it is unforgettable.

Tickets for the New York City Center performances begin at $45 ($25 for the En Familia Matinee) and are available at https://www.nycitycenter.org/events-tickets/2024-2025-season/.

